Charli XCX’s “brat” Featured on Updated Iconic Albums Poster for the Holiday Season

By Eva Baron on December 10, 2024

Color of Iconic Albums by Dorothy, ft. "brat" by Charli XCX.

Released on June 7, 2024, brat by British artist Charli XCX has amassed meteoric popularity in only a few months. With its iconic lime-green cover, brat has been hailed as a best album of the year by Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Stereogum, to name only a few, and has attracted a devoted cult following. The album’s astounding fame has also led to a new poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy.

The Color of Iconic Albums poster spans a selection of 35 legendary album covers, repurposing their palettes into bite-sized circles. Gathered from the past sixty years, albums range from Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys and Debut by Björk to Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd and Nevermind by Nirvana. Other featured artists include Talking Heads, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, and Kate Bush, among many others.

This new edition of the poster celebrates the cultural impact of Charli XCX’s brat. The album’s green-and-black color combination peeks out in the poster’s bottom-right corner, and provides a vibrant pop perfect for the holiday season.

The Color of Iconic Albums poster is printed on 150 GSM matte art paper and is as well-designed as Dorothy’s other offerings. Whether dedicated to rock-and-roll or jazz legends, Dorothy’s posters serve as clever homages to some of the world’s greatest music.

To bring home a new “club classic,” visit Dorothy’s website and purchase the Color of Iconic Albums poster.

The Color of Iconic Albums poster by UK-based design studio Dorothy features 35 of the world’s most legendary album covers.







Just in time for the holiday season, the poster has been updated to include Charli XCX’s 2024 standout album: brat.



The Color of Iconic Albums is not only a stylish design object but a clever homage to great music.





The poster is the perfect gift for music lovers or anyone in need of a “club classic.”



Dorothy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Dorothy.

