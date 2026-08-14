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Leonardo DiCaprio Leads $200 Million Project to Help Save 100 Critically Endangered Species

By Regina Sienra on August 14, 2026
Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo: Image Press Agency/Depositphotos

Animal extinction isn’t a given; however, it is an unfortunate end to some species, if immediate action isn’t taken. That’s why the Phoenix Species Project, a global effort to recover a hundred of the world’s most threatened species, exists. Led by actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s conservation group Re:wild alongside Jeff Bezos’ Bezos Earth Fund, Age of Union, and the Todd Graves Family Foundation, the initiative has kicked off with a $200 million commitment. This makes it the largest-ever single philanthropic endeavor devoted to bringing endangered species back from the brink.

The 100 animals that are planned to be recovered by the Phoenix Species Project features mammals, amphibians, reptiles, birds, fish, invertebrates, and even plants from 30 different countries around the world. These range from the Ploughshare tortoise, which is only found in Madagascar and has only 50-100 specimens left in the wild, to the Bahamian Hutia, a Caribbean rabbit-sized rodent, to the Chatham Island Taiko, one of the world’s rarest seabirds, which calls New Zealand home.

“The one thing they all have in common? They are Critically Endangered or Extinct in the Wild,” Phoenix Species Project says. “They represent the pioneers who will show the world that species recovery is, in fact, possible across diverse habitats and no matter the species, big or small, even when there are only a few individuals left.” Rather than focusing on one species at a time, the Phoenix Species Project boasts an all-encompassing vision where every species is interconnected to one another, so each recovery helps balance ecosystems and benefits all life on Earth.

The recovery strategies vary from species to species, but feature conservation breeding programs, head starting programs, translocations, disease management, non-native species control, and restoring habitats. To ensure the highest scientific rigor, the Phoenix Spaces Project has enlisted the IUCN Species Survival Commission as global knowledge partner, while also embracing insights from those who know these species best, such researchers, conservationists, and Indigenous groups.

“For decades, scientists, Indigenous Peoples, local communities, and conservation leaders have been on the front lines of protecting nature, and what has been made clear through research, is that species on the brink of extinction are often the ones that anchor some of the world’s most important ecosystems,” DiCaprio says via a statement. “When we protect those species, we also protect the forests, wetlands, grasslands, and oceans they depend on. The Phoenix Species Project has the potential to drastically shift how we approach conservation and combat the climate crisis at a global scale.”

To browse the list of 100 animals and learn more about this effort, visit Phoenix Species Project’s website.

Phoenix Species Project: Website

Sources: Phoenix Species Project launches global effort to bring 100 of the world’s most threatened species back from the brink

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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