20 Stunning Photos of Wildlife and Endangered Animals Will Benefit Conservation Efforts

By Eva Baron on April 28, 2025
Remembering Wildlife will publish its newest book "10 Years of Remembering Wildlife" this October.

Xavier Ortega, “Mbili bora in the rain,” Masai Mara, Kenya.

When she encountered a poached elephant in Northern Kenya in 2014, British wildlife photographer Margot Raggett decided to take action. The resulting collective, Remembering Wildlife, has since published countless books dedicated to raising funds for endangered species, including cheetahs, bears, great apes, and, for its inaugural edition back in 2016, elephants. Since its founding, Remembering Wildlife has raised over $1.55 million to benefit 79 wildlife projects in 34 countries. This October, Remembering Wildlife will release the 10th title in its book series, encompassing new images selected via a competition alongside some of the best content featured in its previous publications.

This year’s competition produced 20 winning photographs, meticulously curated from a pool of over 4,500 submissions, for 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife. Each image captures its animal subject with a remarkable sense of immediacy, conjuring distinct landscapes, textures, and atmospheres across countries like India, Canada, and Uganda. Wildlife photography can easily veer into the romantic or sentimental, but these images are instead raw, candid portraits of the animals we stand to lose without direct conservation efforts.

One particularly evocative photograph by Bircan Harper, for instance, exploits a tight composition to emphasize the tiger at its center. With its head slightly tilted and grazing a clear pool of water beneath it, the tiger appears meditative, almost somber, as it averts its blank gaze away from us. Another image by Tom Way is similarly solemn, showcasing a bleak landscape full of cracked, withered ground. In the distance is a setting sun and the monumental shadow of an elephant. Where, the photograph seems to ask us, is this elephant going to quench its thirst, when the earth around it is so unyielding?

Other photographs depict groups of animals, perhaps to evoke themes of community, resilience, and tenderness. Marcus Westberg shines with a touching composition of African wild dog puppies, while Kim Paffen’s photograph of a mountain gorilla holding her baby suggests the timelessness of a mother’s touch, regardless of species. Julie Oldroyd presents a scene of polar bear cubs climbing across their slumbering parent, eager, playful, and ultimately oblivious to how climate change has impacted the world around them.

“Through the sales of this book, we can raise awareness of the threats faced by wildlife as a whole and can raise funds to support those on the front line,” Raggett said in a statement. “The conservation world has been devastated by the recent USAID cuts and this is a way for the rest of us to stand up and say it is unacceptable.”

Slated to release on October 6, 2025, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife offers a poignant and timely glimpse into the animals most threatened by climate change, habitat loss, and poaching, such as the pangolin, which stands as the world’s most trafficked mammal. To learn more about the upcoming book and the collective’s mission, visit the Remembering Wildlife website.

Published by the British collective Remembering Wildlife, 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will honor endangered animals through photography.

Jagdeep Rajput, “A Touching Moment,” Corbett National Park, India.

Griet Van Malderen, “Gama, the beach huntress,” Namibia.

Marcus Westberg, “Puppy Love,” Tswalu Kalahari Nature Reserve, South Africa.

Kim Paffen, “In the Arms of Eternity: A Mother's Timeless Promise,” Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda.

The book includes 20 images of endangered animals, all selected through a photography contest with over 4,500 submissions.

Julie Oldroyd, “Age of Innocence,” Baffin Island, Canada.

Bircan Harper, “Tiger Reflection,” Bandhavgarh National Park, India.

Mark Meth-Cohn, “Cold Callers Welcome,” Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, India.

All proceeds from 10 Years of Remembering Wildlife will be set aside for conversation efforts.

Tom Way, “Thirst,” Kenya.

Ifham Raji, “Leopard Enjoying Morning Sun Break,” Wilpattu National Park, Sri Lanka.

Johann du Toit, “5 at Blue hour,” Shompole Hide, Kenya.

Since its founding in 2016, Remembering Wildlife has raised over $1.55 million to benefit 79 wildlife projects in 34 countries.

James Gifford, “Fire of Creation,” Kalahari, Botswana.

Torie Hilley, “Entourage,” Mana Pools National Park, Zimbabwe.

“10 Years of Remembering Wildlife” book cover, featuring an image by Tristan Dicks of a Temminck's pangolin. The book will be published by Remembering Wildlife in October 2025.

Remembering Wildlife: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Remembering Wildlife.

