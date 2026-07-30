16-Year-Old Lifeguard Bravely Pulls off Nail-Biting Rescue in California

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Mark “Coach” Soto (@coachsotorealtor)

Lifeguards perform a perilous yet vital duty, risking their own wellbeing to rescue anyone who needs help. The danger then increases when the ocean is involved, as these brave first responders have to deal with the sheer force of the waves. These kind of rescues are hard on experienced lifeguards, so it’s impressive how Ryder Williams, a 16-year-old rookie (pictured left above), pulled off his very first rescue by braving the waves.

The rescue took place at Seabright beach in Santa Cruz, California, where a 10-year-old boy lost his balance while surfing. After getting knocked by a wave, the child was swept in 15 yards offshore. Having witnessed this, William ran towards the danger, staying calm enough to put everything he learned during training to use yet acting quickly to save the boy and prevent any further injuries.

Footage from the rescue shows Williams holding tightly to the child. As he seems to walk back to the beach, the waves crash into the pair, making them retreat. Moved by Williams’ efforts, bystanders try to reach the pair, but are set back by the powerful ocean repeatedly. Luckily, another lifeguard finally makes it to where Williams is, and helps him bring the boy back to the beach.

The dramatic operation was caught by videographer Scott Vander Dussen, whose footage has gone viral, earning Williams much deserved praise. “Huge thanks to the Santa Cruz lifeguards. They watch that water all day so the rest of us can enjoy it, and today it mattered,” he wrote. He added in the caption that the boy rescued by Williams appeared to be okay on shore, in stable condition.

On top of his specialized training, the teen lifeguard started taking swimming lessons as a baby, and he could swim completely on his own when he was around 6 years old. The abilities learned over time, like surfing, boogie boarding, and even playing water polo, proved priceless when Williams enrolled in the California state parks lifeguard academy.

Williams’ father Shane, a retired firefighter, recounted his exchange with his son about the daring rescue. “He told me: ‘I just was not going to let that happen.’ I almost started crying because how determined he was to save that boy’s life makes me so proud,” the dad said. He also shared that the young hero doesn’t have social media, so he wasn’t aware of the stir caused by his rescue. “He told me he doesn’t know why everyone was blowing this out of proportion. His comments to me are like … ‘Any other lifeguard on duty would do the same thing I did.’ It’s just been in his DNA since he was born. He sees [what happened Saturday] as his job—his duty. He did his job that day.”

Ryder Williams, a 16-year-old rookie lifeguard, pulled off his very first rescue by braving the waves off Santa Cruz, California.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Scott Vander Dussen (@santacruznow)

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