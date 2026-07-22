Artist Gives Children in Hospitals Realistic Temporary Tattoos To Help Boost Their Confidence

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Many kids dream of getting their first tattoo, often counting down the days until they’re old enough. But New Zealand-based artist Benjamin Lloyd found a way to bring that experience to kids early with his realistic airbrushed tattoos made from non-toxic, washable ink.

Lloyd had been airbrushing temporary tattoos on his friends’ and family’s children for years, but the project took on a new life in 2016 after he posted on Facebook, promising that if his post reached 50 likes, he would visit Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. The post ended up receiving over 400,000 likes, so he kept his word and ended up “tattooing” several kids to help bring them joy.

The project is deeply personal for Lloyd. As a child, he once covered a burn scar on his own arm with drawings to feel more confident in his own skin. That experience inspired him to use art to help others, and today, with the support of hospitals and local communities, he creates temporary tattoos that help young patients feel more like themselves.

Nearly a decade later, Lloyd is still airbrushing custom designs onto children’s skin using non-toxic ink that washes away with water. “Nothing brings me more joy than boosting kids’ confidence with a custom tattoo,” wrote Lloyd on Facebook. “The only bad thing is that they don’t want to take a shower afterwards.”

To keep up to date with the tattoo artist, you can follow Benjamin Lloyd on Instagram.

New Zealand-based artist Benjamin Lloyd creates realistic airbrushed tattoos for kids with non-toxic, washable ink.

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With the support of hospitals and local communities, he uses tattoos to help young people feel confident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by benjamin lloyd (@benjamin_lloyd_returns)

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Benjamin Lloyd: Instagram

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