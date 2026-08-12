Home / Inspiring

13-Year-Old Boy Builds Custom 3D-Printed Wheelchair for a Little Girl

By Emma Taggart on August 12, 2026

Utah-based teen Zac Waters loves 3D printing. The 13-year-old has been experimenting, designing, and printing various objects at home for a while, but recently decided to use his technical skills to help others. Over the summer, he spent around 300 hours creating a custom 3D-printed custom wheelchair for a 21-month-old girl.

Zac was inspired after discovering MakeGood on YouTube, a nonprofit organization that 3D prints assistive devices for people with disabilities around the world. Wanting to do a good deed, he began printing and testing his wheelchair design until he finally built his colorful creation. When talking about his motivation for the project, Waters says, “It combines my two favorite things in life: 3D printing and helping people in need. It just makes sense!”

Zac designed the wheelchair to feature the little girl’s favorite color, pink. It also has a tray table, a removable cupholder, and the back of the chair has a space designed for heavier medical equipment. The adjustable straps are made with soft, flexible material, and the footrest and headrest are adjustable so that the wheelchair can be modified to fit the child as she grows.

Zac’s family has been hugely supportive of his passion for engineering. “We hope he always remembers that the greatest legacy anyone can leave is to make someone else’s life better,” his grandmother, Charlotte Waters, says. “His age does not define his ability to make a difference. His character does.”

Zac hopes he can continue improving his 3D-printed designs and one day reach the level of skill demonstrated by the MakeGood team.

Find out more about Zac’s wheelchair design in the video above.

MakeGood: Website | Facebook | Instagram |TikTok | YouTube

Source: ‘It just makes sense!’: 13-year-old builds 3D printed wheelchair for 21-month-old girl

Related Articles:

Student Uses AI and a 3D Printer To Do Their Homework Assignment for Them

Affordable 3D Printer Effortlessly Crafts Beautiful Ceramics in Minimal Time

Disabled Filmmaker Creates World’s First Wheelchair Camera System

22 Tennessee State Parks Provide All-Terrain Wheelchairs to Enhance Accessibility for All

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Grandma Helps Pass a Law That Allows Her State’s Assisted Living Facilities To Serve Alcohol
Indigenous Man From the Amazon Travels to Hong Kong and Experiences Modern City Life for the First Time
Meet the Women Over 64 Cleaning Up Cape Cod’s Ponds One Dive at a Time
Harper Lee’s Friends Gifted Her a Year’s Salary Leading to ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
Indigenous Politician Takes a Stand for Māori Amid Official Language Debate in New Zealand
16-Year-Old Lifeguard Bravely Pulls off Nail-Biting Rescue in California

More on My Modern Met

Marathoner With Blood on Her Legs Finishes Race Despite Getting Period 5 Miles From the Finish Line
Artist Gives Children in Hospitals Realistic Temporary Tattoos To Help Boost Their Confidence
Man Spends His Own Time and Money to Offer Illiterate Adults Free Literacy Lessons
Woman Takes Hours-Long Walks Around NYC Inspiring Others to Experience the City on Foot
Colorado Mayor Mike Coffman Spends Every Friday Night Sleeping in a Homeless Shelter
Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.