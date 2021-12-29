Textile Art Celebrates the Minuscule Beauty To Discover in the Natural World

Artist Pi Williams works across disciplines to create art that celebrates the natural world. Based in New South Wales, Australia, she looks to her surrounding coastal environment as inspiration for her textile pieces. The works on stretched fabric feature punch needle embroidery, appliqué, and stitching with yarn to produce abstract pieces that mimic florals, leaves, and other organic shapes. They are dazzling in their use of color and texture, making them as inviting to the viewer as they are beautiful.

The natural world can seem so large—especially along the coastline—but Williams prefers to focus on the much smaller parts of the planet. Specifically, she is interested in the beauty of microscopic details invisible to the naked eye. Williams writes in her artist statement, “[Her] larger works reflect her interest in the natural world around her and the beauty to be found in the minuscule. They set forth intricate leaf patterns, detailed rock pools, and individual, delicate petals on flower-like visual descriptions of the microcosms found in the Australian landscape.”

Williams sells her work in her online shop. If you’d like to learn the techniques she uses to create her textile art, she also has virtual workshops happening in 2022.

Inspired by the Australian coastline and minute beauty of the natural world, artist Pi Williams creates colorful textile art.

Williams shares a lot of divine detail shots of her work.

Pi Williams: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pi Williams.

