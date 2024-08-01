Home / Crafts

British Diver Tom Daley Reveals Sweater He Knit While at 2024 Paris Olympics

By Emma Taggart on August 1, 2024

 

British diver and Olympic medalist Tom Daley isn’t just a pro at executing high-flying dives and midair somersaults; he’s also a talented knitter. Daley revealed his love for textiles after closing out the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a handmade cardigan that commemorates the games. Fast forward to 2024, and the Olympian just revealed his new design for the Paris 2024 games.

The chunky red, white, and navy blue design prominently features a Paris 2024 motif in the center, with the Eiffel Tower cleverly incorporated as the “A.” Daley’s initials (TD) feature on one sleeve and the number 5 on the other, representing his fifth year competing at the Olympics. The bottom of the sweater showcases both the British and French flags, while the back prominently displays the name “Daley.” The impressive design just goes to show how far Daley’s knitting skills have developed since he first started during the COVID-19 pandemic. He even has his own knitting brand, called Made With Love, and frequently shares crafting updates on Instagram.

Daley shared a concept sketch of his Paris sweater on Instagram, along with behind-the-scenes videos documenting his creative process. There’s even a photo of him busily knitting in the audience seats during the games, showcasing his dedication to finishing the garment in time for his event.

Not only did Daley perfect his knitted sweater design, but he also nailed the Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform event. He and his teammate Matty Lee performed an incredible dive that earned them a gold medal. “I still can’t believe we actually did it,” Daley wrote on Instagram. “After 4 Olympics and 20 years of diving! An Olympic Gold medal! And to do it with Matty Diver was all the more special!” Daley, who sadly lost his father in 2011, added, “I wish my family was there to see it, but knowing my husband and son got to see us win Olympic Gold is NEXT LEVEL!”

Check out Daley’s Paris 2024 sweater below. If you’re inspired to create knits like his, Daley has a series of video tutorials on YouTube. You can learn how to make a pom-pom, master the knit stitch, and much more.

British diver Tom Daley has just unveiled his latest knitted sweater design, created to celebrate the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The gold medalist also shared his concept sketch and behind-the-scenes videos documenting his process.

His previous design for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is equally impressive.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
