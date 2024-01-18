Home / Crafts

Clever Packaging Reimagines Yarn Skeins as Fluffy Wool Sheep

By Margherita Cole on January 18, 2024

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

Starting a new knitting project usually requires a trip to the craft store to pick up some yarn. While most yarn skeins tend to look similar, artist Gwyn Lewis has found a way to infuse whimsy into its presentation. Her sheep-shaped packaging cradles the yarn in the body of the animal to make it look like the sheep still has its woolly coat on.

This packaging was made for a kit that included yarn skeins, knitting needles, and bobbins. “To catch people's eye and interest them in knitting and craft, the wool yarn skein forms the body of a sheep which is held up by the front and back of a sheep made of paper and cardboard which has a hole cut out to hold the skein,” explains Lewis. In addition to its charming appearance, the sheep boards keep the yarn clean and tidy by suspending it off the ground, and can also be used for decorative or display purposes.

Lewis drew all of the sheep designs before digitizing them, and even gave each figure a name. Buttercup can be identified as the sheep with one front hoof raised; there is also Abigail, Pearl, and Chloe, although they are harder to tell apart. Whether you're an avid knitter or curious about the craft, this cute kit definitely does an excellent job in presenting the soft tactile quality of the art form.

Scroll down to see more photos of this cute packaging and visit Lewis' website to see more creative projects.

Artist Gwyn Lewis designed a clever way to package yarn skeins.

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

The white, black, and gray yarn skeins are cradled inside sheep cutouts.

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

Yarn Skeins in Sheep Packaging

Gwyn Lewis: Website
h/t: [Toxel]

All images via Gwyn Lewis.

