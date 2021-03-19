22 Springtime Crafts That Will Make You Feel Creatively Renewed This Season

Now that we have made it through the doldrums of winter, there's new energy to the air. The sun shines for longer and you can retire your winter gloves! With the advent of the spring season, it's the perfect time to take your renewed spirit and channel it into craft ideas and fun DIY projects.

If you’re nervous about starting something new, have no fear. Many makers have converted popular crafts into easy-to-use kits that have everything you need to get started. The Cherry Blossom, for instance, has included a needle, thread, and hoop for the Beginner Floral Embroidery Kit. All you need is some time to devote to the stitching.

But if sewing isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other ways to partake in spring crafts. Just in time for the seasonal blooms is ScarlettCornerShop's 3D Paper Flowers Kit or Little Paper Flowers’ Paper Peony Kit. Both create life-like flowers using crepe paper and will get you well on your way to making your own bouquets that last well beyond spring.

For more spring craft ideas, check out our picks below and have fun.

Flower Stamps

Mini Meadow Embroidery Pattern

Weaving Loom Kit

3D Paper Flowers Kit (Set of 6)

Paint-By-Numbers Kit

Flying Bird Stained Glass Mosaic Kit

Macrame Drink Coasters Kit

Narcissus Bulb Amigurumi Pattern

DIY Flower Crown Kit

Sunflower String Art Kit

DIY Wolf Embroidery Kit

Bubble Tea Kit

Monogram Wooden Letter Succulent Vertical Garden

Air Plant Frosted Paper Flower Kit

Solar Photography Kit

DIY Organic Soap Kit

In Bloom Temporary Tattoo

Geometric Icosahedron Himmeli

Mini Embroidery Hoop Jewelry Kit

Beginner Floral Embroidery Kit

Paper Peony Kit

Flowery Adult Coloring Book

