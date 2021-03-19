Home / Design / Creative Products

22 Springtime Crafts That Will Make You Feel Creatively Renewed This Season

By Sara Barnes on March 18, 2021
Spring DIY Crafts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Now that we have made it through the doldrums of winter, there's new energy to the air. The sun shines for longer and you can retire your winter gloves! With the advent of the spring season, it's the perfect time to take your renewed spirit and channel it into craft ideas and fun DIY projects.

If you’re nervous about starting something new, have no fear. Many makers have converted popular crafts into easy-to-use kits that have everything you need to get started. The Cherry Blossom, for instance, has included a needle, thread, and hoop for the Beginner Floral Embroidery Kit. All you need is some time to devote to the stitching.

But if sewing isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other ways to partake in spring crafts. Just in time for the seasonal blooms is ScarlettCornerShop's 3D Paper Flowers Kit or Little Paper Flowers’ Paper Peony Kit. Both create life-like flowers using crepe paper and will get you well on your way to making your own bouquets that last well beyond spring.

For more spring craft ideas, check out our picks below and have fun.

Looking for spring craft ideas? Check out our picks for embroidery kits, macrame, and boba tea below!

 

Flower Stamps

Wooden Flower Stamps

PaperGameCo | $3.95+

 

Mini Meadow Embroidery Pattern

 

Weaving Loom Kit

 

3D Paper Flowers Kit (Set of 6)

 

Paint-By-Numbers Kit

 

Flying Bird Stained Glass Mosaic Kit

 

Macrame Drink Coasters Kit

Macrame Drink Coasters Kit

StudioDawnShop | $26.20+

 

Narcissus Bulb Amigurumi Pattern

 

DIY Flower Crown Kit

Crafts for Spring

Flash Floozy | $21.83

 

Sunflower String Art Kit

 

DIY Wolf Embroidery Kit

 

Bubble Tea Kit

Boba Tea Kit

TheLocca | $39.50

 

Monogram Wooden Letter Succulent Vertical Garden

 

Air Plant Frosted Paper Flower Kit

Crafts for Spring

Lia Griffith | $23.39

 

Solar Photography Kit

 

DIY Organic Soap Kit

 

In Bloom Temporary Tattoo

Crafts for Spring

Tattly | $15

 

Geometric Icosahedron Himmeli

 

Mini Embroidery Hoop Jewelry Kit

Spring Crafts

Sew Cross | $8.73

 

Beginner Floral Embroidery Kit

 

Paper Peony Kit

 

Flowery Adult Coloring Book

Related Articles:

12 Cherry Blossom Gifts Guaranteed to Sweep You Off Your Feet This Spring

20+ Seasonal Gifts to Get You in the Springtime Spirit

30 Blooming Flower Cakes for an Artfully Delicious Way to Welcome Spring

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Swirling Galaxy-Inspired Glass Orbs Let You Hold the Entire Universe in Your Hands
Spring Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
Polaroid Has Created the World’s First 3D Candy Pen To Draw and Design Your Own Sweets
This Calming Solar Powered Light Mimics the Glow of a Perfect Sunset in Your Home
20+ Flower-Themed Accessories to Celebrate Spring in Style
Solar Powered Sunflower Lights Illuminate Your Garden at Night

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Independent Designers Turn Minerals and Hand-Poured Concrete Into Beautiful Geode Planters
15+ Cherry Blossom Gifts Guaranteed to Put a “Spring” in Your Step
26 Seasonal Gifts to Get You in the Springtime Spirit
17 Treasures To Make St. Patrick’s Day Even More Magical
10 Stylish Habit Trackers That Will Help You Form Healthy Routines
25 Accessories and Apparel Celebrating Black History Month That You Can Wear All Year Round

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.