Learn To Crochet Online This Winter Thanks to This 20% off Sale

By Jessica Stewart on February 6, 2024
Learn how to crochet online

Photo: mari-bori/Depositphotos

As the temperatures drop and we’re forced to spend more time inside, there's nothing like taking up a new hobby to make the most of your time. Crochet is the perfect winter hobby; not only is it a creative, stress-releasing practice, but it can also help you craft warm, comfy items like blankets, scarves, mittens, and hats.

While learning to crochet may seem intimidating, it doesn't have to be. With some basic supplies and a little guidance, you'll be well on your way to creating your first project. Then, once you have mastered your skills, you can find an endless amount of free crochet patterns online to help you make everything from adorable amigurumi animals to whimsical slippers that will keep your feet warm all season long.

To help you start your crocheting journey, My Modern Met Academy is holding a special winter sale on our Crochet Crash Course. Get 20% off this online class by entering code FIESTA20 at checkout. Aimed at beginners, expert Khara Plicanic will walk you through everything you need to know when picking up a pair of crochet hooks for the first time.

You'll learn what materials you can use and the basic stitches. In addition, Plicanic will also teach you how to read a crochet pattern, and together, you'll work on making a fun fringed bag that is the perfect tote in any season. When you purchase the class, you'll receive the supply list and the downloadable pattern that Plicanic created for this course.

And once you are finished, you'll have all the basic skills necessary to start more crochet projects. You have until the end of winter, March 20, 2024, to take us up on the offer. Just enter FIESTA20 at checkout to receive 20% off the regular price of $34.95.

Enjoy 20% off our beginner's look at how to crochet and pick up a new hobby.

Use code FIESTA20 to take advantage of the sale and learn all the basics of crochet.

Learn to Crochet Online

Learn to Crochet Online

Then, you can take those skills and put them to good use on any crochet project that you'd like.

Amigurumi giraffe

Photo: pechenka_yulya/Depositphotos

Afghan blanket

Photo: elm98/Depositphotos

Crochet baby booties

Photo: Melica/Depositphotos

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Jessica Stewart
