Learn To Crochet Online This Winter Thanks to This 20% off Sale

As the temperatures drop and we’re forced to spend more time inside, there's nothing like taking up a new hobby to make the most of your time. Crochet is the perfect winter hobby; not only is it a creative, stress-releasing practice, but it can also help you craft warm, comfy items like blankets, scarves, mittens, and hats.

While learning to crochet may seem intimidating, it doesn't have to be. With some basic supplies and a little guidance, you'll be well on your way to creating your first project. Then, once you have mastered your skills, you can find an endless amount of free crochet patterns online to help you make everything from adorable amigurumi animals to whimsical slippers that will keep your feet warm all season long.

To help you start your crocheting journey, My Modern Met Academy is holding a special winter sale on our Crochet Crash Course. Get 20% off this online class by entering code FIESTA20 at checkout. Aimed at beginners, expert Khara Plicanic will walk you through everything you need to know when picking up a pair of crochet hooks for the first time.

You'll learn what materials you can use and the basic stitches. In addition, Plicanic will also teach you how to read a crochet pattern, and together, you'll work on making a fun fringed bag that is the perfect tote in any season. When you purchase the class, you'll receive the supply list and the downloadable pattern that Plicanic created for this course.

And once you are finished, you'll have all the basic skills necessary to start more crochet projects. You have until the end of winter, March 20, 2024, to take us up on the offer. Just enter FIESTA20 at checkout to receive 20% off the regular price of $34.95.

Enjoy 20% off our beginner's look at how to crochet and pick up a new hobby.

Use code FIESTA20 to take advantage of the sale and learn all the basics of crochet.

Then, you can take those skills and put them to good use on any crochet project that you'd like.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit

Handcraft Your Life-Sized Houseplants With These Step-by-Step Crochet Patterns

20 Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long

You Can Craft Your Own Crochet Freddie Mercury Doll Thanks to This Free Online Pattern