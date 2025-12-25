Sprawling Public Sculpture Unfurls Like a Giant Alien Reptile in a Knoxville Park

Marc Fornes of THEVERYMANY blurs the line between art and architecture, turning ordinary public spaces into playful landscapes that invite visitors to interact with his sculptures. One of his studio’s latest works is titled Pier 865, and it was commissioned by the city of Knoxville. It has become a place for people to gather, explore, and spend time in one of the city’s historic parks.

From a bird’s-eye view, the strange, organic-like sculpture looks like a giant, otherworldly serpent. And from ground level, it appears that an ethereal plant is growing out of the concrete. To create Pier 865, the studio compiled hundreds of small, palm-sized strips of painted aluminium and carefully folded and fitted them together to form a larger whole. Each strip is painted in soft gradients of green, deep blue, and hints of yellow, complementing the colors of the surrounding park while still standing out.

Pier 865 encourages people to walk to the end of the pier and take a moment to appreciate their surroundings. Its aluminium canopy opens into three wings—one for movement and play, one for shaded gatherings or performances, and a third that offers a calm spot to rest among the trees as you look out to the distant mountains.

Although Pier 865 is Knoxville Park’s newest and most ambitious artwork, it continues a tradition that’s been part of the space for decades. The park was established in 1986 to celebrate Knoxville’s country music roots and has since become a cultural landmark. Fornes’s sculpture builds on that history, adding a brilliant piece of contemporary public art to the area.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY.