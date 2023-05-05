Home / Design / Creative Products

Ingenious Measuring Cup for Instant Ramen Makes Cup Noodles Even Easier to Prepare

By Regina Sienra on May 5, 2023

Instant ramen is beloved around the world for its immediacy, affordability, and taste. On top of being cheap, almost anyone is within a reasonable distance to purchasing and stocking up on the self-contained and filling meal. And the preparation? Just add boiling water and wait for a few minutes. It couldn’t get any easier…or could it? Nissin, the creators of Cup Noodles (better known as Cup Noodle in Japan), seem to have come up with an invention to further simplify the process—a measuring cup shaped like a Cup Noodle. And for diehard fans of the iconic instant meal, it’s an item they didn't know they needed.

In late April, Cup Noodle Japan posted a picture of their latest creation to Twitter. It’s branded like a regular Cup Noodle; except, the quirky container is made of a clear material. What makes it stand out is that the units of liquid measurement aren't in the metric or imperial system. Instead, the three marks correspond to the three Cup Noodle sizes available in the Japanese market: Cup Noodle Mini, regular Cup Noodle, and Cup Noodle Big.

If you eat instant noodles often, you may be wondering about the actual use of this measuring cup. After all, the styrofoam containers have a line inside indicating how much water is needed for the noodles to be properly cooked. Nevertheless, not everyone has a hot water dispenser at hand—especially when away from home or in a hurry—so the measuring cup hopes to shut down the guesswork of  how much water you need to boil. No more undercooked noodles!

It is not immediately clear whether Nissin will actually produce and sell these measuring cups, but the reaction from their followers has been overwhelmingly positive. The original tweet has earned more than 140,000 likes, and people have replied with messages about how they always boil too much water. People anre also begging the company to actually release the cups. Whether as a handy tool or a novelty collector’s item, the measuring cup would likely be a hit.

