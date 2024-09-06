Swedish Armed Forces Campaign Champions LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Pride

In Sweden, every person between the ages of 16 and 70 is required to serve in the country’s defense forces. While many are conscripted into the military, the Swedish Armed Forces are committed to ensuring that no one feels intimidated by the prospect. When Sweden hosted EuroPride, the Armed Forces wanted to send a message that would resonate across Europe. Their 2018 “We Don’t Always March Straight” campaign by Volt showcased their dedication to diversity and inclusion, with a special focus on supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

The ad—featuring young soldiers with their faces painted in rainbow colors—was part of a broader effort by the Swedish Armed Forces to show that the military is a place where everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, is welcome and valued.

Instead of promoting nationalism, an additional campaign image featured a group of army cadets holding the Pride flag, accompanied by the slogan, “A flag worth defending.” The campaign poster reads, “We defend human rights, everyone’s equal value, and our right to live as we choose.” Another image reads, “But no matter where or when we march, we always stand up for your right to live the way you want with whoever you want.”

While the ad was praised for its bold stance on inclusivity, it also sparked debate among those who questioned whether the Swedish Army embraced Pride symbolism just for appearances, rather than to address deeper issues. Critics wondered if the military was truly committed to tackling more significant problems, like discrimination, within its ranks or the lack of diversity in leadership. Some were also uncomfortable with linking LGBTQ+ Pride with the military due to various problematic aspects of military practices in different countries.

However, one Redditor pointed out that the Swedish Armed Forces take a more peaceful approach compared to many other militaries around the world. “The Swedish armed forces are called ‘Försvarsmakten,’ literally ‘The Defence Force.’ It’s all about defending, not going to war,” they explain. “All postings outside Sweden are peacekeeping missions mostly under the UN, or sometimes the EU or NATO flag.”

The Redditor, known as Perzec, also explains Sweden’s stance on Pride and LGBTQ+ rights. “They always have campaigns like this during the period of Stockholm Pride and a few other [P]ride festivals in Sweden. It’s a branding thing of course, but discrimination against LGBTQ+ people is totally illegal and our armed forces also want to make sure everyone knows they take that very seriously. Their objective is to defend our way of life and that includes our openness and the full acceptance of LGBTQ+ people.”

h/t: [Reddit]

