Tokyo Cab Company Offers Rides With Ghost Girl From ‘The Ring’ To Celebrate Halloween

By Regina Sienra on October 20, 2022
Sadako Taxis in Tokyo to Celebrate Halloween

Movie franchises such as Friday the 13th and Scream might be on everyone's Halloween watchlists and horror film ranks, but nothing gives a real fright quite like Japanese Horror (aka J-Horror) films. One of the most popular scary movies to ever come out of Japan is Ringu (1998), which got an American remake in 2002 and gave us an iconic and eery character—Sadako, known as Samara on the U.S. version. Now, Sadako is back for a new movie, called Sadako DX. To celebrate its release during the spooky season, a Tokyo-based taxi-hailing app called S.Ride is offering trips featuring the bone-chilling ghost girl.

“Please enjoy the new-sensation taxi in which you can experience the world of Sadako before and during your ride,” states S.Ride. If you are brave enough to hail a Sadako Taxi, as they are known, the experience begins the moment you make your pickup request. The app will show images of Sadako and the message “I think she’s coming.” And no, the cab won't take you seven days to get to where you are.

Once it arrives, you'll see her on the car’s outward facing digital signage, on the rear door. Inside, you can take the risk and use the AR feature on the ride-hailing app to see her coming out of the screen behind the driver's seat. Since Sadako would very much like to have you as a victim, she wants to make sure you make it soundly to your destination before coming for you. That's why she also appears on a seasonal safety video shown in the car's display.

For those who simply say “nope” to a Sadako Taxi, don’t worry; this is an entirely optional service. They are limited to 50 cabs in Tokyo and the campaign will run from October 24t through November 6. On top of this, the Japanese ghost girl is also celebrating Halloween with a festive (and less scary) greeting window card that will be on some cabs on October 30 and 31.

If a Sadako Taxi doesn't fill your scare quota, perhaps the new film starring the iconic ghost girl will. Sadako DX is slated for an October 28 release in Japan.

You can even use the AR feature on the ride-hailing app to see her coming out of the screen behind the driver's seat.

The Japanese ghost girl is also celebrating Halloween with a festive display that will be on some cabs on October 30 and 31.

On top of that, Sadako is the star of their new safety video!

The famed ghost girl is taking over the taxis in Tokyo in celebration of her new movie—Sadako DX. Watch the trailer:

S.Ride: Website
h/t: [SoraNews24]

All images via PR Times.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
