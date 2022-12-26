Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between

When shopping for a specific product, it is always reassuring to read reviews or hear testimonials about whether the item works as advertised. A man on TikTok has taken this to heart and created a whole series of videos to spotlight the quality of his inventory, with very funny results. Known as asianwigman (or @asiantoupeedude), this entertaining wig seller stars in humorous and well-choreographed clips where he swaps wigs and toupees on his own shaved head to the rhythm of some famous tunes.

The TikToker is not bald per se, but he has fully committed to showcasing the myriad of toupees he sells. He isn’t just a salesman, he’s also a customer. To show how effective the hairpieces are, he shaved off most of his head, leaving a bald spot on top that a lot of people (especially older men) can relate to.

The brilliant advertiser has adopted a different approach to his wig-selling business, working under the tagline, “Life is too short to have boring hair.” Though many might think his toupees are only really geared towards older men with a receding hairline, asianwigman shows how it also appeals to women and children. Anyone can experience hair loss and sometimes even someone with a full head of hair may want the option to quickly and easily don a new hairdo each day. To the credit of his products, they look amazing and very real. And you can dance with them on, too!

One of his videos was shared on Reddit, where it earned over 63,000 upvotes. The wildly clever video also earned great praise in the comments section. One Redditor wrote, “And the award for best advertisement of century goes to—” and another admitted, “Might have to shave my head.” Thanks to his funny videos, he now has over 92,000 followers on TikTok, and has promised to launch an online store, which will surely be a success, given how good of a spokesman he is.

Watch how he seamlessly removes one wig and quickly replaces it with another one that looks like it's his actual hair.

