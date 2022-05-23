Iceland Has Horses That Will Respond To Work Emails on a Giant Keyboard While You’re on Vacation

Sometimes the stress of work can get to be so overwhelming, so it’s nice to get away for a while. However, even on an incredible vacation, it can be hard to leave all your worries at the office—especially when you’re concerned about the mountain of important emails that will go unanswered in your absence. Luckily, Iceland has a very unique solution. In an incredibly odd yet brilliant tourism campaign, the island country is offering the services of their iconic Icelandic horses as email responders.

The exciting new program is called OutHorse Your Email, and it gives visitors the opportunity to disconnect, relax, and soak in all of the country’s majestic beauty while one of several highly trained and talented Icelandic horses responds to any pressing work correspondence. And even though this might seem like a big joke, don’t be so quick to doubt the administrative talent of the extraordinary Icelandic horse. And if you’re still skeptical, just take the word of the program’s own glowing endorsement.

“Nothing ruins a glacier hike like an email from your boss,” writes Inspired by Iceland in a description of the new tourism initiative. “Thankfully, Iceland’s very special horses will reply to your work emails so you can enjoy your vacation in peace (Seriously.)”

Currently, visitors can pick one of three horses to answer their emails while they enjoy their vacation. First, there’s Litla Stjarna Frá Hvítarholti, who “types fast, but might take a nap.” But if you prefer a horse that’s more “assertive. efficient.” and has “shiny hair,” then Hrímnir Frá Hvammi might be more your speed. And finally, there’s Hekla Frá Þorkellshóli, who’s “friendly” and “trained in corporate buzzwords.” But if you’re concerned about how a horse can manage to type a coherent email with their giant hooves, don’t worry. They’ve got their own custom horse-sized keyboards…Although, that still doesn’t necessarily guarantee coherency. They are horses, after all.

So, you can book your vacation plans with peace of mind thanks to the country’s innovative new tourism campaign. You can let somebody (or at least some-pony) else worry about your emails. Head over to OutHorseYourEmail.com to try out the service for yourself.

Thanks to a new Iceland travel campaign, you can “OutHorse” your work emails and allow an extraordinary Icelandic horse to respond to all important messages while you're on vacation.

Don't worry, they have their own custom horse-sized keyboards.

OutHorse Your Email: Website

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

