Aerial Photographer Captures Fascinating Stories Behind Cars and the People Who Drive Them [Interview]

Antonio, 92 years old, Bronte (Italy) Despite being 92 years old, his energy is incredible, evident in the passion with which he talks (and still drives) his 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider. “This car is my story, my journey through time.” He bought the Giulietta in 1962, and since then, it has been more than just a life companion. With less than 100,000 km on the odometer, each kilometer tells a story: from long and adventurous trips like the month-long journey from Athens to Lisbon for the 1990 Eurotrophaeum Alfa Romeo to peaceful Sunday drives through the Sicilian hills. “Listen to this” he says, starting the car. The engine roars, clean and powerful, an anthem to decades of carefully preserved Italian engineering. “Every time I close the hood, I feel the solidity of its construction.” Opening an old book with a reportage on his own car, Antonio's face lights up. My attention is captured by a post-it note attached to the photo, which reads: “Photographic reportage of My Giulietta, Antonio Ciraldo.” Antonio's dedication to his Giulietta is evident in every word, every gesture. He is not just the owner of a vintage car, he is the guardian of a piece of history, inextricably intertwined with his own life.
Aerial landscape photography puts distance between the photographer and their subject, literally and figuratively. From high above the ground, the photographer captures a bird's-eye view of what's below. It minimizes the elements of the landscape, making trees look like dots and lakes appear as small splotches. While enchanting, this form of photography can lack the intimacy other approaches offer. Aerial photographer Placido Faranda recognized this fact and created the project Above & Beyond Vehicles to bring his work “back to the ground.”
Faranda’s series features aerial shots of cars, a tractor, and an ice cream truck paired with portraits of the people who drive them. In Above & Beyond Vehicles, the focus isn’t just on the vehicle—it’s on the story of its owner. Accompanying each side-by-side photo is a short text about what the vehicle means to them. It provides context to the images and reminds us that these massive pieces of machinery are often more than just a way to get from point A to point B; they are enduring companions that have seen the subjects through changes and milestones in their lives beyond the car.
My Modern Met had a chance to speak with Faranda about Above & Beyond Vehicles. Read on for our exclusive interview where we discuss the subject that sticks with him and the 92-year-old man who inspired the series.
Massimo, 58 years old, Bergamo (Italy) “My passion for Citroëns ignited the moment I laid eyes on my father's DS ID 19 comfort in Vert Charmille,” says Massimo. It was 1969, the sleek design and innovative technology of the Citroën DS carved a deep impression on him as a child. It was not just any car, but a dream that he aspired to drive once he was old enough. Today, Massimo is a serial collector of the DS model. His journey with these vehicles is not just a hobby but a tribute to this specific car that shaped his dreams. In Arzago d'Adda, he has built a substantial hangar that houses his impressive collection of 15 Citroëns DS, with an additional 16 piled up, each awaiting restoration. Massimo's relationship with his father deeply influenced his passion. His father supported him not only in setting up a workshop but also in every restoration project. “Every time I brought home a new DS, his first comment was: ‘another piece of junk.' But as the restoration progressed, he always came around to check the work,” Massimo shares. Massimo’s expertise and dedication to the Citroën DS have made him a well-known figure in automotive circles, attending numerous events and even collaborating with the brand for exhibitions and video commercials. For him, restoration is a labor of love—a process of bringing life back to what was considered lost. “Restoring these cars, I feel connected not just to their history but to my father’s memory,” says Massimo. Each project is a piece of history revived, a narrative continued, and a childhood dream realized.
What was the inspiration for your series, Above & Beyond Vehicles?
Initially, I was searching for a new visual challenge, something that would push my photography in a different direction. Shooting landscapes from above has always meant keeping a figurative and literal distance from people, and I wanted to create a project that brought me “back to the ground” while still incorporating elements of aerial photography.
I’ve long admired Jeffrey Milstein’s work with airplanes, as well as the powerful storytelling behind Humans of New York, the everyday people’s extraordinary stories. I wanted to find a way to merge those influences.
The idea truly took shape during Christmas 2023, when I was visiting my family in Sicily. I remembered Antonio, a former colleague of my father—an elegant man who, as a child, I always saw driving his pristine white convertible. Curious, I asked my dad if Antonio still had the car. Not only did he still own it, but at 92 years old, he was still driving it.
We called him, and he was thrilled to have us over for coffee. That afternoon, as I photographed him with his beloved car, he shared stories of his travels, his life’s milestones, each one inevitably intertwined with that vehicle, which had become an extension of himself. I left with a smile, realizing I had found what I was looking for: a way to explore the deep, personal relationships between people and their vehicles.
Caterina, 57 years old, Florence (Italy) Mourning the loss of her beloved Stefano to cancer, she transformed his precious taxi, Milano 25, into a “love engine.” For over two decades, her taxis have carried child cancer patients and their families, offering not just rides but a magical escape. Adorned in lively attire, with her Levc London taxi decked in toys and blooms, she is the fairy godmother of Florence, turning each trip into an enchanting adventure. Her mission, deeply personal and fueled by her own brush with mortality, serves as a vivid tapestry of resilience and care. “You need to experience death to truly understand the pain it can bring,” she confides. In her Tuscan home, now known as “The superheroes cove” the walls are painted with the stories of these brave children, each a celebrated hero in their fierce battle against illness. Here, amidst the trials of chemotherapy, families find a haven of joy and solace, hosted graciously by Caterina. Her vibrant crusade against the silence of sorrow inspires all to cherish life and challenge despair. Her dedication was recognized in 2023 with the Order of Merit from the Italian President, honoring her years of selfless volunteer work.
Above & Beyond Vehicles has fascinating accompanying text that gives us context for the subjects. What story from the series sticks with you the most?
Every person I met during this project was incredible, and each one taught me something valuable. Traveling to their worlds, stepping into their lives, and truly understanding their stories was both the most beautiful and the most challenging part of the process. It deepened my appreciation for their experiences while also revealing just how complex it is to build a compelling photo reportage.
Caterina’s story, in particular, has stayed with me. After meeting her, it took time to process all the emotions and thoughts that came with exploring the delicate balance of her world, a world where personal space, happiness, and pain, life and death have no boundaries, yet somehow coexist in harmony. She embodies these contrasts in a way that is both profound and hard to fully grasp.
I also had the opportunity to meet the families of some of the children she has cared for, which made the experience even more emotional. It was a powerful reminder that the only way to truly face pain and loss in life is to embrace them rather than run from them.
Leonardo and Giusy, 38 & 41 years old, Modica (Italy). Giorgio Di Rosa, affectionately known as Don Giugginu, was a beloved ice cream man for over four decades in the picturesque town of Modica. Beginning in 1954, he started delivering ice cream on foot, later by bicycle, and in the seventies with a white Fiat 127 transformed into an ice cream truck. His dedication made him a community icon, creating cherished memories with his ice cream and granita (Italian shaved ice). He continued working until 83, when his license was revoked after a minor accident due to his age. He passed away in 2018, three years later. “When I explained my intention to his family, his wife said our story as ice cream makers reminded her of her own with her late husband,” shares Leonardo Baglieri. Leonardo and his wife, Giusy, experienced ice cream makers with over 20 years in the business, convinced the family to sell them the iconic truck after Don Giugginu passed away. They promised to restore it and keep his legacy alive by also keeping the same name. “Don Giugginu was more than an ice cream maker, he was an icon of Modica, a simple man loved by generations of people for his personality and his dedication. His passing was a sad moment for the entire community” Leonardo reflected. “This 1957 car is a piece of history for the whole town” This act of love and respect not only revives a piece of local history but also serves as a tribute to the enduring impact of one man's dedication to his craft and community. The story of Don Giugginu is a poignant reminder of the power of tradition, family, and the simple joys that bring people together.
From a technical perspective, how did you shoot the vehicles?
It was very challenging. Every shoot came with constraints: limited time and space, the inability to move the cars, and often less-than-ideal lighting conditions. When I shoot landscapes, I can often take all the time I need to compose the shot exactly as I envision it. Working with people, however, means adapting to the time they’re willing to give you, which adds a completely different dynamic.
One of the biggest and most unavoidable challenges was dealing with reflections on the cars. I was fortunate with Sandra’s drifting car, as its matte finish eliminated the issue, and with the ice cream truck, which we could position with Leonardo away from unwanted reflections. But for the others, I had to make choices. In some cases, reflections became beautifully part of the stories: the clouds mirrored on Caterina’s glass roof, blending with the cartoon prints on her car, or the palm trees reflected on Johan’s vehicle, a perfect nod to Palma de Mallorca. In other cases, I aimed for a clean, polished look. For Antonio’s and Chris’ portraits, I did light post-production to remove reflections, as I wanted a crisp, refined aesthetic for the opening and closing car images.
One of the most thrilling shoots was Sandra’s car. I aimed to convey the essence of the sport of drifting, but I also had to remain faithful to the project’s narrative style, which called for the car to be stationary in a vertical profile. To achieve this, the pilot had to keep the vehicle perfectly still while spinning the wheels at high speed, generating the intense smoke effect you see in the shot.
Manoon, 48 years old, Eindhoven (Netherland) Manon Ossevoort, also known as the “Tractor Girl,” embarked in 2005 on an extraordinary journey that spanned over nine years and 38,000 kilometers, traveling from the Netherlands to the South Pole on a Massey Ferguson tractor. Her route took her through 22 countries, some of which plagued by war and poverty. Along the way, she performed open-air theater, sharing her story and encouraging audiences to believe in their dreams. She invited people to write their dreams on tiny pieces of colored paper, which she sent back home to be digitized. “I wanted to bring those dreams to Anctartica, the only area on Earth untouched by war. “Upon arriving in Africa, Manon was struck by the vastness of the continent. “I had arranged for a free ride to South Pole on an icebreaker boat if I could reach South Africa by the end of the year. But I quickly realized it would take me years, not months, to get there.” Manon frequently travelled back and forth between Africa and Europe, continuing her journey in the African continent while writing a kid book, doing seminars and seeking sponsorship in Europe for the final leg to Antarctica. When she finally secured sponsorship, she had recently become a mother. “I was at a crossroads. My baby was only 11 months old, and I had to embark on a 1.5-month journey with training in Iceland and then the expedition to Antarctica. My husband encouraged me to complete it, taking care of our baby while I was away. On December 9, 2014, after driving for more than two weeks on ice and snow, Manon reached the geographic South Pole. It was the culmination of years of perseverance and determination. She built a snowman and placed the collected dreams inside, creating a time capsule to be opened in 80 years, “so that in the future children and people can read something about our dreams and not only about politics or war.”
What do you think the larger message is of this series, beyond telling the stories of people and their beloved vehicles?
At its core, Above & Beyond Vehicles is all about personal journeys. The series highlights how something as simple as a vehicle can represent dedication, dreams, hard work, and a sense of community and belonging. It’s a reminder that even in a world rapidly shifting toward automation and uniformity, individuality and human stories and interactions remain at the heart of our experiences.
Where does the series go from here? Do you have plans to include any more people?
I’m keeping the option open to continue expanding it and turning it into a series. It would be fantastic to feature more people and their unique stories, capturing even more diverse and inspiring perspectives. Of course, there are logistical challenges to consider, as this is a non-sponsored, non-profit project, so I have to work within the budget I’ve allocated for it.
Johans, 45 years old, Mallorca (Spain) Johans Lamic's story is a fascinating blend of diverse passions and pursuits, culminating in his unique role as a creator of automotive art. Born in Paris and raised on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, his early years were shaped by a deep love for basketball, which led to a professional career in France. Alongside this, he briefly attended law school and ventured into marketing before an unexpected fascination with aviation altered his course. He became a pilot, flying across Turkey, Rwanda, and Congo, eventually rising to the rank of captain based in Mallorca. At 40, Johans decided to mark this life milestone by purchasing a vintage Porsche, specifically a 1984 911 Carrera Targa, which he imported from the United States after finding it online. His goal was to customize the car, giving it a 1960s aesthetic. This involved modifying the car's exterior, including removing the large rear wing that the previous owner had installed—a turbo wing from the 1974 Porsche 930 model. As the customization progressed and the wing was removed, Johans felt reluctant to discard it. Intrigued by its design, he repainted it and transformed it into a piece of home decor, hanging it on his wall. But the journey didn't end there. “I was looking at it, and it felt kind of boring to me, so I thought about the drops, representing aerodynamic airflow, like on a plane”. After researching materials, he reworked the car component, turning it into his signature project: The Whale Tail, a nod to the nickname for the Porsche 930's large rear wing. Johans began creating other tails inspired by Porsche racing teams over the years. Today, his work captivates collectors and has been exhibited in numerous countries around the world, including the USA, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and the UAE.
What are you working on next?
I’m looking forward to some exciting shoots this summer in Sicily and Greece, two of my all-time favorite places to capture through my drone’s lens. Shooting there always makes me feel relaxed and inspired, allowing me to connect deeply with the surroundings.
Sandra, 34 years old, Vilnius (Lithuania) Sandra Janušauskaitė embodies a dynamic blend of roles: she’s a lawyer, a mother of two, a business owner, and a European drift champion. Her life seamlessly shifts from the warmth of home to the adrenaline-fueled world of the racetrack. Drifting was an unexpected love for her. “I was never interested in cars and worried about accidents on the road,” she admits. “I stumbled into the sport by chance, initially believing it would be easy to make a car drift. But when I tried, I realized it was a different story.” The challenge captivated her spirit. She started to intensively every weekend, facing scepticism, with many doubting her commitment and attributing her interest to her affluent background. Today, Sandra commands powerful 1000 hp machines across Europe, establishing her place in a male-dominated sport. She finances her own team—a close-knit group of a dozen members and five cars—granting her the freedom to operate without sponsor constraints. “It’s costly, but it’s liberating to do it on my terms” she shares, reflecting her blend of gentle warmth and fierce determination. Her impressive accolades, including the Drift Queen 2023 title for top female drivers and fifth place in Drift King 2023—where she competed alongside both men and women—highlight her achievements. Yet for Sandra, the journey is about more than just trophies; it’s a deep-seated love for the art, technique, and power of drifting. When asked if she plans to step back from racing, her eyes light up with determination. “When I reach the top of Drift King” she responds, referring to the pinnacle of competition, “then I’ll find a new challenge,” she adds with a smile.
Chris, 68 years old, Clavesana (Italy) The idea for the Fiat Coupé’s bold yellow launch color—a standard Ferrari fly yellow—signifies the “yellow tube” symbols of good luck we hid inside the original Fiat Coupe model; such yellow tubes were on the first model we won the internal competition with—which happened to be a Panda Next Gen design – Chris Bangle says with a smile. As one of the most influential car designers of the past fifty years, Bangle is still proud of the Fiat Coupé — an iconic car that looked futuristic at its debut and, three decades later, remains strikingly fresh. After leaving his mark on Fiat’s Centro Stile with the Coupé, Bangle moved to BMW, where, at just 35, he became head of design. Over the next 17 years, he led a transformation, creating with his team iconic models like the Z4, 1, 3, 6, and 7 Series, as well as the pioneering X3, X5, and X6 SUVs. “I will hold three items that represent three phases of my career” he explains. There is the fuel cap from the Fiat Coupé, symbolizing his time as a designer on the boards actually drawing the cars and “doing the design”, a copy of Peter Teuful, the novel he wrote about his impressions as a manager of car design after leaving the corporate world to move with his family to the Italian countryside and launch his own design firm, where he applied his vision to everything from luxury goods and electronics to super yachts; and Arky Arch Adventures, a cartoon book that brings objects to life with their own personalities that represents his reinterpretation of car design into cartoons. This concept evolved into a possible animated TV series or movie, now bridging him and his team to the latest frontier: using car design-based semantics to shape the future of AI.