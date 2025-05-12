Aerial Photographer Captures Fascinating Stories Behind Cars and the People Who Drive Them [Interview]

Aerial landscape photography puts distance between the photographer and their subject, literally and figuratively. From high above the ground, the photographer captures a bird's-eye view of what's below. It minimizes the elements of the landscape, making trees look like dots and lakes appear as small splotches. While enchanting, this form of photography can lack the intimacy other approaches offer. Aerial photographer Placido Faranda recognized this fact and created the project Above & Beyond Vehicles to bring his work “back to the ground.”

Faranda’s series features aerial shots of cars, a tractor, and an ice cream truck paired with portraits of the people who drive them. In Above & Beyond Vehicles, the focus isn’t just on the vehicle—it’s on the story of its owner. Accompanying each side-by-side photo is a short text about what the vehicle means to them. It provides context to the images and reminds us that these massive pieces of machinery are often more than just a way to get from point A to point B; they are enduring companions that have seen the subjects through changes and milestones in their lives beyond the car.

My Modern Met had a chance to speak with Faranda about Above & Beyond Vehicles. Read on for our exclusive interview where we discuss the subject that sticks with him and the 92-year-old man who inspired the series.

Get an aerial view of vehicles and learn the story behind their owners in Placido Faranda's series, Above & Beyond Vehicles. Our exclusive interview is below.

What was the inspiration for your series, Above & Beyond Vehicles?

Initially, I was searching for a new visual challenge, something that would push my photography in a different direction. Shooting landscapes from above has always meant keeping a figurative and literal distance from people, and I wanted to create a project that brought me “back to the ground” while still incorporating elements of aerial photography.

I’ve long admired Jeffrey Milstein’s work with airplanes, as well as the powerful storytelling behind Humans of New York, the everyday people’s extraordinary stories. I wanted to find a way to merge those influences.

The idea truly took shape during Christmas 2023, when I was visiting my family in Sicily. I remembered Antonio, a former colleague of my father—an elegant man who, as a child, I always saw driving his pristine white convertible. Curious, I asked my dad if Antonio still had the car. Not only did he still own it, but at 92 years old, he was still driving it.

We called him, and he was thrilled to have us over for coffee. That afternoon, as I photographed him with his beloved car, he shared stories of his travels, his life’s milestones, each one inevitably intertwined with that vehicle, which had become an extension of himself. I left with a smile, realizing I had found what I was looking for: a way to explore the deep, personal relationships between people and their vehicles.

Above & Beyond Vehicles has fascinating accompanying text that gives us context for the subjects. What story from the series sticks with you the most?

Every person I met during this project was incredible, and each one taught me something valuable. Traveling to their worlds, stepping into their lives, and truly understanding their stories was both the most beautiful and the most challenging part of the process. It deepened my appreciation for their experiences while also revealing just how complex it is to build a compelling photo reportage.

Caterina’s story, in particular, has stayed with me. After meeting her, it took time to process all the emotions and thoughts that came with exploring the delicate balance of her world, a world where personal space, happiness, and pain, life and death have no boundaries, yet somehow coexist in harmony. She embodies these contrasts in a way that is both profound and hard to fully grasp.

I also had the opportunity to meet the families of some of the children she has cared for, which made the experience even more emotional. It was a powerful reminder that the only way to truly face pain and loss in life is to embrace them rather than run from them.

From a technical perspective, how did you shoot the vehicles?

It was very challenging. Every shoot came with constraints: limited time and space, the inability to move the cars, and often less-than-ideal lighting conditions. When I shoot landscapes, I can often take all the time I need to compose the shot exactly as I envision it. Working with people, however, means adapting to the time they’re willing to give you, which adds a completely different dynamic.

One of the biggest and most unavoidable challenges was dealing with reflections on the cars. I was fortunate with Sandra’s drifting car, as its matte finish eliminated the issue, and with the ice cream truck, which we could position with Leonardo away from unwanted reflections. But for the others, I had to make choices. In some cases, reflections became beautifully part of the stories: the clouds mirrored on Caterina’s glass roof, blending with the cartoon prints on her car, or the palm trees reflected on Johan’s vehicle, a perfect nod to Palma de Mallorca. In other cases, I aimed for a clean, polished look. For Antonio’s and Chris’ portraits, I did light post-production to remove reflections, as I wanted a crisp, refined aesthetic for the opening and closing car images.

One of the most thrilling shoots was Sandra’s car. I aimed to convey the essence of the sport of drifting, but I also had to remain faithful to the project’s narrative style, which called for the car to be stationary in a vertical profile. To achieve this, the pilot had to keep the vehicle perfectly still while spinning the wheels at high speed, generating the intense smoke effect you see in the shot.

What do you think the larger message is of this series, beyond telling the stories of people and their beloved vehicles?

At its core, Above & Beyond Vehicles is all about personal journeys. The series highlights how something as simple as a vehicle can represent dedication, dreams, hard work, and a sense of community and belonging. It’s a reminder that even in a world rapidly shifting toward automation and uniformity, individuality and human stories and interactions remain at the heart of our experiences.

Where does the series go from here? Do you have plans to include any more people?

I’m keeping the option open to continue expanding it and turning it into a series. It would be fantastic to feature more people and their unique stories, capturing even more diverse and inspiring perspectives. Of course, there are logistical challenges to consider, as this is a non-sponsored, non-profit project, so I have to work within the budget I’ve allocated for it.

What are you working on next?

I’m looking forward to some exciting shoots this summer in Sicily and Greece, two of my all-time favorite places to capture through my drone’s lens. Shooting there always makes me feel relaxed and inspired, allowing me to connect deeply with the surroundings.

Placido Faranda: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Placido Faranda.