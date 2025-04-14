Home / Photography / Photo Contest

SkyPixel Photo Contest Celebrates 10 Years of Creative Aerial Photography

By Jessica Stewart on April 14, 2025
SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest

“Mysterious Realm” by Gangerqia. 2025 Annual Best Photo Prize.

For the past 10 years, DJI—a leader in aerial photography equipment—has celebrated the power of drone photography with its annual photo contest. The 2025 SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest draws from the company's creative platform, giving aerial photographers anḍ videographers the space to share their creations with the world. The winners are a testament to the incredible talent within their niche.

In the photo division, an expert panel of judges awarded Gangerqia the Best Photo Prize for a fascinating landscape image in which the environment creates a strange illusion.

“This aerial photo works beautifully because it almost tricks you at first glance—like you're looking at a drawing rather than a real landscape,” shares travel and adventure photography expert Luke Stackpoole, who helped judge the photography division. “There's a frozen pond shaped like an eye that immediately grabs your attention, and the neat line of footprints from the bird adds a playful sense of movement. It’s simple, clean, and has a bit of mystery to it. The minimal colors and subtle textures make the whole thing feel calming but intriguing at the same time.”

In the video division, two overall awards were handed out. The 2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Aerial) was awarded to Bashir Abu Shakra for his video The War – My Transformation Journey. His use of vast open landscapes as a metaphor for loneliness and solitude impressed the judges. In the Handheld division, Henry Yue won for Japan Travel Cinematic, which brings to life the country's rich character.

“The sound design and use of movement in this film were second to none, absolutely capturing the essence of Japan in the most stunning way,” shares judge and travel filmmaker Sam Newton. “This was one of my favorites, and I felt immersed from the moment I hit play.”

Scroll down to see the video winners and the top 10 images from the photography category, and then head to SkyPixel to take in more creative aerial photos and videos.

The 2025 SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest celebrates 10 years of promoting the creativity of aerial photography and videography.

Here are the top 10 photographs from the contest, which highlight the creativity of aerial imagery.

Aerial photo of boat cutting through the ice

“Sailing Through the Ice” by Fadah. Top 10 Photo.

Cow bathing in muddy water

“Mud Bath Bliss” by AB Gusai. Top 10 Photo.

Aerial photo of bulgur field being worked by a tractor

“Bulgurcu” by Hanifi. Top 10 Photo.

SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest

“对话” by 王 汉冰. Top 10 Photo.

Seal on piece of ice in the water

“Guardian of the Ice” by Alexander Valchev. Top 10 Photo.

“乘浪起舞” by tkaquest. Top 10 Photo.

Aerial photo of a river

“畅享 (组图)” by 张波. Top 10 Photo.

Aerial photo of sting rays

“Another World” by Joanna Steidle. Top 10 Photo.

Aerial photo of ice breaking up

“Alien Made Symbol” by QB.Pixels. Top 10 Photo.

Aerial photo of a river

“水色涟漪，牧歌悠扬” by YUnQqi苏运启. Top 10 Photo.

SkyPixel: Website 

All images via SkyPixel/DJI.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
