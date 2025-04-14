SkyPixel Photo Contest Celebrates 10 Years of Creative Aerial Photography

For the past 10 years, DJI—a leader in aerial photography equipment—has celebrated the power of drone photography with its annual photo contest. The 2025 SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest draws from the company's creative platform, giving aerial photographers anḍ videographers the space to share their creations with the world. The winners are a testament to the incredible talent within their niche.

In the photo division, an expert panel of judges awarded Gangerqia the Best Photo Prize for a fascinating landscape image in which the environment creates a strange illusion.

“This aerial photo works beautifully because it almost tricks you at first glance—like you're looking at a drawing rather than a real landscape,” shares travel and adventure photography expert Luke Stackpoole, who helped judge the photography division. “There's a frozen pond shaped like an eye that immediately grabs your attention, and the neat line of footprints from the bird adds a playful sense of movement. It’s simple, clean, and has a bit of mystery to it. The minimal colors and subtle textures make the whole thing feel calming but intriguing at the same time.”

In the video division, two overall awards were handed out. The 2025 Annual Best Video Prize (Aerial) was awarded to Bashir Abu Shakra for his video The War – My Transformation Journey . His use of vast open landscapes as a metaphor for loneliness and solitude impressed the judges. In the Handheld division, Henry Yue won for Japan Travel Cinematic , which brings to life the country's rich character.

“The sound design and use of movement in this film were second to none, absolutely capturing the essence of Japan in the most stunning way,” shares judge and travel filmmaker Sam Newton. “This was one of my favorites, and I felt immersed from the moment I hit play.”

Scroll down to see the video winners and the top 10 images from the photography category, and then head to SkyPixel to take in more creative aerial photos and videos.

The 2025 SkyPixel Photo & Video Contest celebrates 10 years of promoting the creativity of aerial photography and videography.

Here are the top 10 photographs from the contest, which highlight the creativity of aerial imagery.

All images via SkyPixel/DJI.