Home / Photography / Aerial Photography

Aerial Photographer Waits Three Years for Epic Photo of Jet Flying Over the Rose Bowl

By Jessica Stewart on January 29, 2024

Stealth Jet Flying Over Rose Bowl by Tyler Leipprandt (Michigan Sky Media)

When photographer Tyler Leipprandt saw a photo of a B2 Bomber flying over the Rose Bowl, it instantly became part of his bucket list to capture an image of it. It took three years, but luckily, Leipprandt saw his dream come true during the 2024 Rose Bowl.

As the owner of Michigan Sky Media, Leipprandt is an expert at aerial photography. He also has experience with this type of shot, having captured flyover images at other big games. Once he discovered that Michigan would be playing the Rose Bowl, he seized the moment and started planning for the big day.

This not only included booking flights and hotels in Los Angeles, but also reserving a helicopter for the big event. Accompanying him was his brother, who is based in LA. It made the moment even sweeter, as Leipprandt's brother is also an Air Force veteran.

Leipprandt's dream was certainly a big risk, big reward scenario. With the expense of travel, tickets, and—most importantly—the helicopter, if the photographer hadn't gotten the shot, it would have been a costly mistake. To minimize the risk, he worked with a five-camera setup, and even armed his brother with gear to help get additional imagery.

In the end, Leipprandt's gamble paid off, and he took the photo of a lifetime, all while being able to enjoy the moment with family. “This photo not only represents the tradition of the Rose Bowl, [and] the selflessness of those serving in the Air Force, but it also represents my dreams coming to reality as a photographer,” Leipprandt shares.

Now, he's selling prints of the image via his website and already scouting his next adventure.

Tyler Leipprandt kicked off 2024 with an incredible photo of a B2 Bomber flying over the Rose Bowl during the Michigan-Alabama game.

Stealth Jet Flying Over Rose Bowl by Tyler Leipprandt (Michigan Sky Media)

Detail

Go behind the scenes to see how he got this shot.

And enjoy even more footage from the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Michigan Sky Media: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photo by Tyler Leipprandt (Michigan Sky Media).

Related Articles:

All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl

U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America

Air Force Photographer Captures Neatly Organized Fighter Jets and Weapons From Above

Hummingbird “Spy” Drone Is Deployed to Capture Video of Massive Monarch Butterfly Swarm

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing Winners of the 2023 Drone Photo Awards Give a Fresh Perspective on the World
Optical Phenomenon of Rainbow Contrails Are Captured Shooting Out of Planes
Ballet Dancer Acts Out ‘Swan Lake’ Against the Dramatic Background of Salt Flats
Photographer’s Aerial Photos Give a New Perspective on the Art of Ballet
Aerial Photos Capture the Artistry of Different Sports From a Bird’s Eye View
U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Aerial Photos Elevate Agriculture Landscapes Into High Art
Drone Photography Celebrates the Beauty of Historic High-Rise Buildings in the U.S.
Aerial Photos Take Us Down Remote Roads Surrounded by Gorgeous Landscapes
Aerial Photos Capture the Abstract Beauty of Salt Ponds
Photographer Captures Rare Full-Circle Rainbow Thanks to His Drone
Powerful Aerial Photos Show the Consequences of Drought on the Colorado River

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.