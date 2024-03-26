Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Howling Wolf Captured on Trail Cam Footage Is Proof of Wolves’ Return to California

By Sarah Currier on March 26, 2024
Picture Of Gray Wolf Standing On Log With Second Gray Wolf Behind

Photo: waitandshoot/Depositphotos

Earlier this year, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) shared trail cam footage of a gray wolf letting out a remarkable howl. The video, uploaded on January 23, 2024, shows what appears to be a lone gray wolf howling at the moon and then cuts to it with the rest of its pack. It is believed that these wolves belong to the Yowlumni Pack, which was found in summer 2023 in “the Sequoia National Forest in proximity to the Tule River Tribe of California’s reservation and ancestral lands.” This particular pack has the distinct honor of being the first wolves spotted in Southern California in more than 150 years. They are also one of four new wolf packs discovered in the state of California in 2023.

Currently, gray wolves are considered a recovering endangered species, after they were almost hunted to extinction by settlers in the western United States. Interestingly, gray wolves were never formally reintroduced in California—researchers say that they made their way back on their own. It is believed that gray wolves naturally roamed towards areas burned by wildfires across the Golden State. (Wolves are known to create dens for birthing in burn scars, as the open area allows them to survey their surroundings better to spot other predators.) According to the CDFW, there are at least 44 gray wolves and seven active wolf packs in the state.

While many people in the state view the wolves' return as a good thing, it does pose concerns for ranchers and farmers. As an endangered species, it is illegal to injure or kill a gray wolf, even if it is attacking one's livestock. The same rules apply to pet owners, as wolves sometimes view domesticated dogs as competitors or prey. Fortunately, the CDFW is tracking the wolf populations in the region, and continuing to learn more about their habits. They write: “The key overarching objectives includes monitoring wolf populations, expanding scope of conservation, management and research focus, and manage and mitigate wolf-livestock interactions to minimize loss.”

A howling wolf captured on a California trail cam is believed to be part of the first pack of wolves found in California in over 150 years.

h/t: [PetaPixel]

Related Articles:

Trail Cam Captures the Candid Moment When a Wolf Family Strikes a Majestic Pose

Trail Camera Captures Spunky Skunk Doing a Handstand

Curious Bear Takes 400 “Selfies” Using Wildlife Trail Camera

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Whale Thought To Have Gone Extinct Nearly 200 Years Ago Spotted off Coast of Massachusetts
Conservationists Have Released 136 Juvenile Galápagos Tortoises Into the Wild
Learn Why Some Sharks Experience Temporary Paralysis While They Mate
World’s First IVF Rhino Pregnancy Might Save the Northern White Rhinoceros Species
Adorable New Addition to Utah Zoo Is Also World’s Deadliest Cat
Endangered Green Sea Turtle Suffering From Hypothermia Is Rescued in Oregon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rare Saharan Antelope Is Brought Back From the Brink of Extinction
100+ Photographers Contribute Their Work To Raise Funds for 13 Orphaned Elephants
Critically Endangered Eastern Black Rhino Was Born in UK Zoo
Lone Male Orca Known as “Old Thom” Is Taken in by a Pod of White-Sided Dolphins
Photographer Wins Prize for Heartbreaking Story About the Plight of Endangered Forest Elephants
Over 100 Dolphins Are Found Dead in the Amazon River Amid a Historic Drought

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.