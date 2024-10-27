On May 1, Mercedes and Jonathan Sandhu beat some crazy odds. The Houston-based couple became parents to identical quadruplets, something doctors estimate happens in about one in 15 million pregnancies. While it's customary to mark the arrival of a new baby with an adorable photoshoot, this one was bound to be four times as special. Luckily, photographer Tiffany Daniel was up for the challenge.

Daniel has 15 years in the business, but that's not the only thing that made her perfect for the endeavor. “As a twin mom and a newborn photographer, I photograph many twin newborn sessions and love connecting with families of multiples,” she tells My Modern Met. “Just thinking of how the quadruplets would need four of everything made me want to help in any way that I could.” A past client of hers, who is a neighbor of the quadruplets, was the one who recommended her to their family.

The Sandhus already have two sons, meaning Daniel had the chance to shoot their first professional portrait as a family of eight. With four new identical babies, the parents set up a clever system. “They kept the babies in birth order to keep the girls from getting mixed up, and at this point, they still had anklets with their names as well,” Daniel recalls. “Each baby was placed back into their ‘spot' after we photographed them. I also kept the babies in their birth order when laying them together for their photos so their system would carry on.” Thanks to this, the photographer says, they won't have to wonder who was who when they look back at the photos in the future.

Daniel shares that, despite here being four of them, the quadruplets–Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire, and Petra Anne—were among the most serene babies she has worked with. “My assistant and I both remarked several times that their session was more calm than a singleton newborn session! We really were amazed by the babies,” she said. “They were so calm and patient. It was so adorable to see their unique personalities shine through even though they were so young.”

To her, photographing identical quadruplets is the newborn photographer equivalent to going to the Super Bowl. “It's a dream come true, and you'd never dream that you would have the opportunity to be a part of such a miracle.”

Additionally, she hopes her images ease the fears of those with twins or more babies on the way. “Expecting multiples can be very exciting but also extremely scary,” Daniel concludes. “There are so many variables that aren't in your control, but seeing others go through the process with joyful outcomes helps you get through times that are difficult.”

Houston photographer Tiffany Daniel led a unique newborn photoshoot, capturing identical quadruplets on camera.

Mercedes and Jonathan Sandhu, the quadruplets' parents, already have two sons, meaning Daniel had the chance to shoot their first professional portrait as a family of eight.

The babies are named Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire, and Petra Anne.

To keep from mixing them up, Daniel and the parents kept the babies in their birth order when posing or laying together.

Thanks to this, the photographer says, they won't have to wonder who was who when they look back at the photos in the future.

“As a twin mom and a newborn photographer, I photograph many twin newborn sessions and love connecting with families of multiples,” Daniel said.

“My assistant and I both remarked several times that their session was more calm than a singleton newborn session! We really were amazed by the babies.”

To her, photographing identical quadruplets is the newborn photographer equivalent to going to the Super Bowl.

“It's a dream come true, and you'd never dream that you would have the opportunity to be a part of such a miracle.”

Tiffany Daniel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tiffany Daniel. Special thanks to the Texas Children's Hospital for their help with this article.

