Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Identical Quadruplets Bring Four Times the Charm to Their Very Own Newborn Photoshoot

By Regina Sienra on October 27, 2024

Baby quadruplets bundled up

On May 1, Mercedes and Jonathan Sandhu beat some crazy odds. The Houston-based couple became parents to identical quadruplets, something doctors estimate happens in about one in 15 million pregnancies. While it's customary to mark the arrival of a new baby with an adorable photoshoot, this one was bound to be four times as special. Luckily, photographer Tiffany Daniel was up for the challenge.

Daniel has 15 years in the business, but that's not the only thing that made her perfect for the endeavor. “As a twin mom and a newborn photographer, I photograph many twin newborn sessions and love connecting with families of multiples,” she tells My Modern Met. “Just thinking of how the quadruplets would need four of everything made me want to help in any way that I could.” A past client of hers, who is a neighbor of the quadruplets, was the one who recommended her to their family.

The Sandhus already have two sons, meaning Daniel had the chance to shoot their first professional portrait as a family of eight. With four new identical babies, the parents set up a clever system. “They kept the babies in birth order to keep the girls from getting mixed up, and at this point, they still had anklets with their names as well,” Daniel recalls. “Each baby was placed back into their ‘spot' after we photographed them. I also kept the babies in their birth order when laying them together for their photos so their system would carry on.” Thanks to this, the photographer says, they won't have to wonder who was who when they look back at the photos in the future.

Daniel shares that, despite here being four of them, the quadruplets–Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire, and Petra Anne—were among the most serene babies she has worked with. “My assistant and I both remarked several times that their session was more calm than a singleton newborn session! We really were amazed by the babies,” she said. “They were so calm and patient. It was so adorable to see their unique personalities shine through even though they were so young.”

To her, photographing identical quadruplets is the newborn photographer equivalent to going to the Super Bowl. “It's a dream come true, and you'd never dream that you would have the opportunity to be a part of such a miracle.”

Additionally, she hopes her images ease the fears of those with twins or more babies on the way. “Expecting multiples can be very exciting but also extremely scary,” Daniel concludes. “There are so many variables that aren't in your control, but seeing others go through the process with joyful outcomes helps you get through times that are difficult.”

Houston photographer Tiffany Daniel led a unique newborn photoshoot, capturing identical quadruplets on camera. Baby quadruplets bundled up

Mercedes and Jonathan Sandhu, the quadruplets' parents, already have two sons, meaning Daniel had the chance to shoot their first professional portrait as a family of eight.

Baby quadruplets with their parents and brother

The babies are named Hannah Grace, Lucy Marie, Rebecca Claire, and Petra Anne.

Adult hands holding the feet of baby quadruplets

To keep from mixing them up, Daniel and the parents kept the babies in their birth order when posing or laying together.

Baby quadruplets bundled up with their dad

Thanks to this, the photographer says, they won't have to wonder who was who when they look back at the photos in the future.

Baby quadruplets cuddled up

“As a twin mom and a newborn photographer, I photograph many twin newborn sessions and love connecting with families of multiples,” Daniel said.

Behind the scenes of baby photoshoot of Texas quadruplets

“My assistant and I both remarked several times that their session was more calm than a singleton newborn session! We really were amazed by the babies.”

Behind the scenes of baby photoshoot of Texas quadruplets

To her, photographing identical quadruplets is the newborn photographer equivalent to going to the Super Bowl.

Behind the scenes of baby photoshoot of Texas quadruplets

“It's a dream come true, and you'd never dream that you would have the opportunity to be a part of such a miracle.”

Behind the scenes of baby photoshoot of Texas quadruplets

Tiffany Daniel: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tiffany Daniel. Special thanks to the Texas Children's Hospital for their help with this article.

Related Articles:

Heartwarming Photos of Newborn Babies Snuggling With Baby Animals

Doting Dad Recreates Famous Paintings With His Newborn Daughter as the Subject

Tara Lipinski Shares Adorable Photos of Her Baby Dressed Up as Her at the 1998 Olympics

Woman on Airplane Quickly Crochets Beanie for Baby Watching Her Needlework During Flight

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Portraits Capture the Faces of America’s Endangered Languages
The History of the Selfie Starts 185 Years Ago
Striking Animal Portraits Capture “Humanlike” Poses Full of Personality
Oldest Known Photo of a First Lady Is Acquired by the Smithsonian for $456K
Early 20th-Century Portraits Preserve the Heritage of Native Americans
Young Cancer Survivors Reunite for Poignant Portrait 10 Years After Their First Remission Photo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Powerful Portraits of Ukrainian Refugees Posing in Front of Their Destroyed Homeland
Colorful Flowers Used to Create Empowering Conceptual Self-Portraits
Portraits Capture the Colorful Faces of Pilgrims During an Important Hindu Festival
Teen Captures Vintage-Looking Portraits of Friends With 100-Year-Old Camera
Powerful Side-by-Side Portraits of Civil War Heroes and Their Descendants
Adorable Portraits of Senior Dogs Still Full of Adorable Personality

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.