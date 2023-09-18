Home / News

This Principal Has a Rolling Cart Instead of an Office So He Can Roam the School

By Margherita Cole on September 18, 2023
@principal_lamb This past year I abandoned my office in favor of a rolling cart. Here’s the origin story of how it all started. I love the increased visibility that life without an office provides me. I’m more attuned to the pulse of my school. Working from a cart allows me to provide stronger teacher customer service. And teachers deserve the best possible customer service! I’ll never go back to the office. Not only am I sticking with my cart, my team has big plans for their carts in 23-24! For real-time updates about what I’m up to, check out my Instagram @principal_lamb! #principalsoftiktok #teachersoftiktok #educatorsoftiktok #school ♬ original sound – Mr.Lamb

With working from home and hybrid working becoming increasingly more common, it seems as though fewer professionals are opting for a classic office space. One principal in Louisiana has also rid himself of a traditional office and opted for something a bit more unconventional. Rather than call students and faculty to his office, Principal Lamb of BASIS Baton Rouge Mattera Charter School prefers to travel down the hallways and from classroom to classroom with the aid of a rolling cart.

He had the idea to provide a mobile service after working under an assistant principal who kept their desk in the hallway. “I loved her visibility,” Lamb says in a TikTok video. Inspired by this way of thinking, he adopted a similar method, using a rolling cart to carry necessary supplies, which he could also use to roam from place to place. “How am I supporting teachers and students if I’m sitting behind a desk all day?” Lamb adds. “I spend my days rolling the hallways, rolling into classrooms, and providing teacher customer service.”

One of the reasons behind Lamb's hands-on principal style is his concern over teacher shortages. “Every morning I do rounds. I’m just checking in to see how the teachers are doing and how I can help. Do they need an emergency restroom break? Can I grab some photocopies? The small things can go a long way,” he explains. Louisiana, where BASIS Baton Rouge Mattera Charter School is based, saw one of the highest educator turnovers in the past 10 years. However, at Lamb's school, they boasted a 90% teacher retention rate. “It’s on us to make sure our teachers get the highest quality support,” he writes.

However, while Lamb's mobile desk has shown good results, not everyone online agrees with the method. “It isn't the cart, it's the fact that you ask if they need assistance,” one person comments. “Teachers often feel under the microscope when the admin walks in, not supported.” Others also mentioned that seeing a principal visiting their classroom frequently and potentially micromanaging would increase their stress. Despite this, Lamb feels confident in his methods. “I'm not saying my style is best, I'm just saying it's had a positive impact at my school,” he says. “Overall, I've found the responses have been more positive than negative.”

While there are many who disagree with Lamb's rolling desk, there are just as many who are thrilled with the idea. “Love this!” says one enthusiastic supporter. “Building rapport between teachers and administrators is huge and once patterns are found in responses, it can be an unbelievable help to give teachers the help and support they need and deserve.”

You can see Lamb's rolling cart in action in the videos below, and learn more about his principal style by following him on TikTok and Instagram.

Jared Lamb is the principal of BASIS Baton Rouge Mattera Charter School in Louisiana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jared Lamb (@principal_lamb)

Instead of calling children to his office, he has a more unorthodox approach.

@principal_lamb I spent the entire school year without an office. And here’s why it was the best decision. #principalsoftiktok #teachersoftiktok #educatorsoftiktok #batonrouge ♬ original sound – Mr.Lamb

Principal Lamb has a rolling cart desk, which he uses to roam the school.

@principal_lamb Kindergarten students love spilling the tea. #teacherhumor #teachersoftiktok #kindergarten ♬ money trees – ✮

“How am I supporting teachers and students if I’m sitting behind a desk all day?” he says.

@principal_lamb Here’s how I spend the first 90 minutes of my day each morning. #principalcarts #principalsoftiktok #teachersoftiktok #educatorsoftiktok #education #schoollife #batonrouge ♬ original sound – Mr.Lamb

While not everyone agrees with this method, so far the results have been positive at Lamb's school which boasts a 90% teacher retention rate.

@principal_lamb Kids say the darnedest things! #principalsoftiktok #assistantprincipalsoftiktok #teachersoftiktok #educatorsoftiktok #kidssaythedarnestthings #kidssaythefunniestthings #teachers #principallife #teachersbelike #teacherlife #batonrouge ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

Principal Lamb: TikTok | Instagram
h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

High School Seniors Playfully Prank Principal With Unexpected Sleepover at Her House

Student Brings Lightsabers to Graduation and Challenges Principal to a Duel

Principal Forced to Resign for Sharing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ Visits the Sculpture in Florence

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thrift Store Painting Bought for $4 Turns Out to Be an N.C. Wyeth Painting Worth $250K
Rare Collection of Photos of Doomed Arctic Expedition Explorers Will Be Up for Auction
RIP Jimmy Buffet: The “Margaritaville” Singer Dies at 76
RIP Ron Cephas Jones: Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Star Dies at 66
India Makes History as the First Country to Land on the South Pole of the Moon
Jennifer Aniston Struggled With Fertility Issues for Years, but Receives Flowers Every Mother’s Day From Her Friend Adam Sandler

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hawaiian Zookeeper Bravely Saves Critically Endangered Animals From Wildfires
Will Lahaina’s 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Survive the Devastating Maui Wildfires?
Here’s Where You Can Donate To Help Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts
First-Ever Mom and Daughter Pair Go to Space Together
RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56
Overdue Library Book Is Finally Returned 119 Years Late

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.