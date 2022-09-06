Home / News

Student Brings Lightsabers to Graduation and Challenges Principal to a Duel

By Margherita Cole on September 6, 2022
Student Brings Light Sabers to Graduation

Graduating from high school tends to be a formal affair, but one teenager in Canada found a way to make the event a stellar memory. A captured in a YouTube video, 18-year-old Hunter Wark-Pantoja crosses the carpet to receive his diploma, only to reveal two model lightsabers. He hands one to the principal, and the pair have a fun impromptu duel in front of the entire school.

Apparently, Wark-Pantoja had approached his principal, Todd Clerkson, prior to graduation to ask about bringing a lightsaber, to which Clerkson replied, “Maybe.” Undeterred, Wark-Pantoja took that answer as a yes, and planned on surprising the audience and the principal with his props.

In this video, we can see the Star Wars fan reveal a pair of lightsabers from inside his graduation gown, and quickly pass one to the principal. Despite being surprised, Clerkson plays along immediately and uses the saber to strike a few fight stances with Wark-Pantoja. “The whole crowd was screaming and applauding,” he recalls, “it couldn't have been a better way to graduate.”

18-year-old Canadian student Hunter Wark-Pantoja brought a lightsaber to his high school graduation and had an impromptu duel with the principal.

h/t: [Good News Network]

