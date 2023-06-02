High School Seniors Playfully Prank Principal With Unexpected Sleepover at Her House

Every year, high school seniors across the country celebrate their graduation with a creative prank. While most of the time this involves decorating their campus, dressing up, or other antics, a group of students at St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, thought outside the box. The mischievous seniors snuck into their principal's house late ant night and camped out in her living room area, leading to a stunning surprise that has now gone viral.

In the video, we can see the St. Andrew's school principal, Mrs. Joy McGrath opening the door and being confronted by a sea of giddy teenagers. Understandably shocked, she quickly shuts the door to compose herself. When she returns, the first thing she says to the seniors is, “Good morning, little bunnies.” The room fills with laughter and McGrath quickly singles out one person and adds, “You are in the most trouble.” Commenters guess that she is referring to her husband, who was probably helping the seniors with their scheme.

“How long have you been here?” McGrath asks the students. They reveal that they snuck in around 1 a.m., and the principal is incredulous that she didn't hear them enter the house. After the initial shock wears off, it's clear that McGrath has a close bond with her students, as they share many more jokes and laughs in the video. “This is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen,” she tells them.

The epic idea was concocted after McGrath invited the teens to her house at midnight after their senior prom. “Mrs. McGrath invited all of us over for breakfast at 12 a.m.,” KaiChun “Austin” Chuange, the student who filmed the prank, says. “Someone joked that they wouldn't mind going to bed right there in the living room. Then, a couple of us glanced at each other like, ‘hmmmm.'” Fortunately, McGrath is a heavy sleeper, as she mentioned that she even slept through her own senior prank in 1992.

Following the surprise, McGrath and the seniors enjoyed a breakfast of doughnuts and coffee. Many remark that this prank will go down as one of the most memorable ones on the internet.

