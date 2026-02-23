Internet Is Rejoicing That Punch, the Baby Monkey Who Clung to His Stuffed Animal, Is Making Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fubiz (@fubiz)

Things are looking better for Punch the monkey. In case you aren’t familiar with the internet’s newest adorable celebrity, Punch (or Panchi) is a baby monkey born at the Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo. His mother rejected him at birth, but Punch was luckily saved by zoo caretakers who looked after him and gave him a surrogate—and now iconic—orangutan stuffed toy from IKEA.

Punch was born in July 2025 but was only introduced to the monkey residents at the zoo on January 19, 2026. Unfortunately, the little guy has had a rough time assimilating with the rest of the troop. Due to factors like differing fur color, distinct smell, and delayed vocalization, pictures and videos of Punch alone and clutching his plush orangutan have gone viral on social media. Internet users are heartbroken for poor Punch, giving big sibling energy when they talk of defending him from the other monkeys, and as they cheer him on from across the world. Those who are able have gone to the zoo to show their support, resulting in record attendance.

Since we last shared about the plight of Punch, things are starting to look up. He’s learning his place in the social hierarchy and spending more time in the enclosure; now, there are glimmers of acceptance by some of the monkeys. A recent video showed the adult monkey Onsing wrapping Punch in a tight, extended hug. Another video has Punch still near his stuffed toy, but with two older monkeys standing by him, as if watching over him. And in perhaps the most heartwarming display of all, Punch is seen playing with the other monkeys, with one even starting to care for and groom him.

As things begin to look brighter for Punch, the internet has started to breathe a collective sigh of relief. “It was hard going to sleep last night after watching that last video [of Punch getting bullied],” one Redditor shared. “I’m glad to see Punch getting some positive interactions.” Another person echoed the sentiment, albeit with a more solutions-focused approach. “This is great news because yesterday as a 37 year old man I was contemplating boarding a plane to go punch some monkeys in the face,” they joked. “Wonderful that it worked out.”

We’ll be following along as Punch goes through the ups and downs of adjusting to his new life. Because, as Redditor TheReaderDude_97 put it best: “He is the best celebrity we have had in a while.”

Punch the monkey is the internet's newest celebrity. The adorable creature was rejected by his mother at birth but saved by zookeepers at the Ichikawa City Zoo, who gave him a surrogate stuffed orangutan.

Punch was introduced to the monkey residents at the zoo on January 19, 2026. Unfortunately, the little guy has had a rough time assimilating with the rest of the troop.

Watching him struggle is breaking the hearts of people around the world. Luckily, things are slowly getting better.

In recent videos, Punch has received hugs, been watched over, and is even playing with the other monkeys.

We ’ re rooting for you, Punch!

