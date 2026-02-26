Home / Animals

Viral Video Shows What Giraffes Do During Storms—and the Internet Is Upset About It

By Eva Baron on February 26, 2026

If nothing else, a giraffe’s trademark would most likely be its impressive height. The creature stands as the world’s tallest mammal and can grow as tall as 19 feet. Their necks alone can stretch up to 6 feet, and newborn giraffes typically grow some 4 feet throughout their first year of life. Due to their height, though, a giraffe can sometimes be unwieldy, especially during a storm. A new viral video showcases exactly that, much to the internet’s distress.

In the clip, a herd of giraffes stands amid a violent storm at Kenya’s Maasai Mara Game Reserve, their necks slightly bent as the rain whips around them. The footage clearly illustrates that, due to how tall they are, giraffes are often unable to seek shelter during bad weather. The scene has provoked strong reactions throughout social media, including a TikTok video of a woman whose cheeks are running with tears.

“I just found out that giraffes are too tall and they don’t have anywhere to go when it rains and when it storms,” she said. “They just have to stand there. They’re taller than most trees, so they can’t even seek shelter from those. As if being a giraffe wasn’t hard enough.”

Boasting more than 8 million likes, it’s clear that the video struck a chord with countless others. “They are so innocent,” one user commented, while another wondered, “How do we send them umbrellas?”

Luckily, giraffes are actually safe when weathering storms. According to Renae Moss, a senior giraffe keeper at Taronga Zoo in Mosman, Australia, sitting would in fact be more dangerous than standing, considering that it “takes several seconds for them to get back on their feet.”

“Sitting in the rain would be even riskier, as the sound of rainfall could mask the approach of predators,” Moss says. “In addition, rising from wet, muddy ground would be more difficult and slippery.”

Beyond that, giraffes aren’t as susceptible to the chill brought on by rain, thanks to the patches on their coats. These iconic brown spots not only help giraffes camouflage themselves, but they also provide a source of thermoregulation due to the blood vessels underneath them.

“It’s amazing that social media is drawing attention to vulnerable species like giraffes, but their biggest threat is not rain,” Moss explains, claiming that human encroachment and habitat loss pose greater threats to their survival. In fact, giraffes have lost almost 90% of their habitat in Africa in the last 300 years, per the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

“Giraffes have evolved to survive in these [stormy] conditions for many years and videos like these are a very anthropomorphic view of giraffe life,” Moss concludes.

A seemingly heart-wrenching clip of giraffes standing amid a violent storm in Kenya has gone viral, sparking strong reactions across the internet.

@missfergI’m HEATED♬ original sound – MISSFERG

Luckily, giraffes are perfectly safe during bad weather—in fact, it’s safer for them to stand rather than sit and seek shelter.

Sources: Viral video revealing how giraffes deal with rainstorms stuns millions: ‘They are so innocent’; Video of giraffes in a storm horrifies millions – this is why; People Are Crying After Finding out Giraffes Have Nowhere to Hide During Storms

Related Articles:

Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights

Kauai Animal Shelter Lets You Take Their Dogs on a Field Trip in Paradise

Internet Is Rejoicing That Punch, the Baby Monkey Who Clung to His Stuffed Animal, Is Making Friends

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Soccer Player Rushes to Aid and Perform CPR on Seagull Hit by Ball Mid-Game in Istanbul
Punch the Baby Monkey Is Now Being Guarded by at Least Two Adult Members of His Troop
Internet Is Rejoicing That Punch, the Baby Monkey Who Clung to His Stuffed Animal, Is Making Friends
Baby Monkey Abandoned by Mother Finds Comfort in Orangutan Plushie and the Internet’s Heart Swells
Stingless Bees Have Become the First Insects To Gain Legal Rights
Scientists Discover Cow Using Tools and It’s Redefining What We Know About Animal Intelligence

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Discover the Crucial Genetic Mutations That Made Horses Rideable
Mexico City, Home to the World’s Largest Bullring, Bans Violence in Bullfighting To Protect Animals
Italy Is Changing Its Air Travel Laws To Improve Animal Welfare
Divers Capture Breathtaking Video of Mother and Baby Humpback Whales Breaching Right Next to Them
This Jokester Horse “Plays Dead” Whenever Someone Tries To Ride Him
Photographer Shares Why His Animal Portraits Are Shot From Bottom Up [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.