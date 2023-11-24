Before Google, People Asked Public Librarians Their Questions

What do you do when you have a question? These days most people turn to the Google search bar. But back in the 20th century, knowledgeable people were the search bars and libraries full of books were the internet. If you had a question in 1966, you could call your local librarian and ask them to point you in the direction of the best resource. The New York Public Library hotline was established in 1967, but even before that curious citizens called with queries. Many of these questions were recorded by the librarians, and they include some amusing and random insights into people's quests for information.

The questions are recorded on small cards like those that used to fill card catalogs. Typed on a typewriter or scrawled in loopy handwriting, the questions are sometimes notated alongside their answers. People asked a variety of things. In 1963, someone whose identity has been lost to history asked, “Any statistics on the life span of the abandoned woman?” One can only imagine the story behind the question. Other questions clearly were inspired by recent events. On May 27, 1947, a caller asked, “What does it mean when you dream you’re being chased by an elephant?” No answer is given on that card.

Other questions have a bit of a creepy undertone. On November 30, 1948, someone asked, “Where can I get all available statistics on volume of business, money involved, etc. in the sale of cadavers?” If the librarian asked follow up questions it was not recorded. In 1976, an art lover asked, “Why do 18th century English paintings have so many squirrels in them, and how did they tame them so that they wouldn't bite the painter?” One can only hope the librarian cautioned the caller about domesticating squirrels. Other questions are much more practical, like: “Off-hand, do you happen to know a really good book about having twins?”

Is the squirrel query a stupid question? “There are no stupid questions,” NYPL Librarian Rosa Caballero-Li says. “Everything is a teachable moment. We don't embarrass people; we try to answer any questions they have with honesty and we try to refer them to appropriate resources that they might find useful.” The NYPL still offers their ask-a-librarian call in service, which despite the existence of Google gets 30,000 questions a year. “We don't know everything,” Caballero-Li told NPR, “But we can always point you in the right direction.” To get those burning questions answered, about squirrels or anything else, call 917-275-6975 between 9 am and 6 pm EST on business days.

All images are courtesy of the New York Public Library.

