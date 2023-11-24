Home / Funny

Before Google, People Asked Public Librarians Their Questions

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 24, 2023
Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

What do you do when you have a question? These days most people turn to the Google search bar. But back in the 20th century, knowledgeable people were the search bars and libraries full of books were the internet. If you had a question in 1966, you could call your local librarian and ask them to point you in the direction of the best resource. The New York Public Library hotline was established in 1967, but even before that curious citizens called with queries. Many of these questions were recorded by the librarians, and they include some amusing and random insights into people's quests for information.

The questions are recorded on small cards like those that used to fill card catalogs. Typed on a typewriter or scrawled in loopy handwriting, the questions are sometimes notated alongside their answers. People asked a variety of things. In 1963, someone whose identity has been lost to history asked, “Any statistics on the life span of the abandoned woman?” One can only imagine the story behind the question. Other questions clearly were inspired by recent events. On May 27, 1947, a caller asked, “What does it mean when you dream you’re being chased by an elephant?” No answer is given on that card.

Other questions have a bit of a creepy undertone. On November 30, 1948, someone asked, “Where can I get all available statistics on volume of business, money involved, etc. in the sale of cadavers?” If the librarian asked follow up questions it was not recorded. In 1976, an art lover asked, “Why do 18th century English paintings have so many squirrels in them, and how did they tame them so that they wouldn't bite the painter?” One can only hope the librarian cautioned the caller about domesticating squirrels. Other questions are much more practical, like: “Off-hand, do you happen to know a really good book about having twins?”

Is the squirrel query a stupid question? “There are no stupid questions,” NYPL Librarian Rosa Caballero-Li says. “Everything is a teachable moment. We don't embarrass people; we try to answer any questions they have with honesty and we try to refer them to appropriate resources that they might find useful.” The NYPL still offers their ask-a-librarian call in service, which despite the existence of Google gets 30,000 questions a year. “We don't know everything,” Caballero-Li told NPR, “But we can always point you in the right direction.” To get those burning questions answered, about squirrels or anything else, call 917-275-6975 between 9 am and 6 pm EST on business days.

Before there was Google, people had to rely on their local library to have their questions answered.

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

If you had a question in 1966, you could call your local librarian and ask them to point you in the direction of the best resource.

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

The New York Public Library hotline was established in 1967, but even before that curious citizens called with queries.

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

Many of these questions were recorded by the librarians, and they include some amusing and random insights into people's quests for information.

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

The questions are recorded on small cards like those that used to fill card catalogs

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

People asked a variety of things.

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

“There are no stupid questions,” NYPL Librarian Rosa Caballero-Li says. “Everything is a teachable moment.”

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

“We don't embarrass people; we try to answer any questions they have with honesty and we try to refer them to appropriate resources that they might find useful.”

Vintage Questions the Public Once Asked New York Public Library’s Librarians

h/t: [Amusing Planet]

All images are courtesy of the New York Public Library.

Related Articles:

Charles Darwin’s Stolen Notebooks Are Mysteriously Returned to Library

‘2024 Irish Farmer Calendar’ Unveils Its Funny Photos of Shirtless Men With Adorable Animals

Getty Images Releases Commercially Safe AI Image Generator Based on Its Own Media Library

Overdue Library Book Is Finally Returned 119 Years Late

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

West Point Opens 200-Year-Old Time Capsule and Uncovers Six Silver Early American Coins
Antique Map Acquired at Estate Sale Turns Out to Be an Extremely Rare 14th-Century Portolan Chart
Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Back With More Shirtless Heroes and Adorable Animals
42 New Sites Added to the UNESCO World Heritage List
Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round
37 Funny Greeting Cards To Spread a Little Holiday Cheer

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Playful Erasers of Men Who Go Bald As You Use Them
AI Is Used To Share What Ancient Languages Sounded Like
These Rare Daguerrotypes Are the Earliest Surviving Photos of Iran in the 1850s
Día de los Muertos: How Mexico Celebrates Its Annual “Day of the Dead”
Fat Bear Week Crowns Female Brown Bear as Its 2023 Champion
The Oldest Restaurant in the World Has Been in Operation for 300 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.