Getty Images Releases Commercially Safe AI Image Generator Based on Its Own Media Library

By Margherita Cole on September 27, 2023
Over the past few years, artificial intelligence has had a major impact on the creative industry—much of it controversial. In an effort to create a solution for those who want to harness AI capabilities in a legally safe way, Getty Images has released a solution. Generative AI is an image generator that uses NVIDIA's Picasso, a custom machine learning model that is trained to solely use Getty Images' media library.

“We’re excited to launch a tool that harnesses the power of generative AI to address our customers’ commercial needs while respecting the intellectual property of creators,” says Craig Peters, CEO at Getty Images. On Generative AI's webpage, it boasts being commercially safe, meaning that “no intellectual property or name and likeness concerns, no training data concerns.” Not only that but users can download all of their creations and even license them, and there's uncapped indemnification that comes with each download.

“The Getty Images & NVIDIA partnership has trained the custom model from the very best creative visuals from Getty Images to create commercially safe models and outputs,” it says on the website. “And we've taken care to block prompts that could generate and output problematic content.” Additionally, any generated content will not be added to the library for others to license. Peters adds: “We’ve created a service that allows brands and marketers to safely embrace AI and stretch their creative possibilities while compensating creators for inclusion of their visuals in the underlying training sets.”

You can request a demo of Generative AI by visiting Getty Image's website.

Getty Images has released its own AI image generator that only uses content from its own media library.

