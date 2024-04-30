Home / Funny

3,000 People in Dinosaur Costumes Gather in Public To Break a World Record

By Sarah Currier on April 30, 2024

Over 3,000 people in dinosaur costumes broke the world record in Drumheller, Alberta yesterday
Some world records measure extraordinary feats of strength or perseverance. In fact, we’ve recently seen a 58-year-old woman make history for holding a plank for 4.5 hours straight. Other world records, however, make people wonder why they exist in the first place. One example of this is the “Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Dinosaurs,” which was set in Los Angeles in 2019 with 252 people. But several days ago, a group of over 3,000 dinosaur enthusiasts gathered in Drumheller, Alberta, to break this record.

The only rules that attendees had to follow were that they had to be in a full-body dinosaur costume with the headpiece and body of a dinosaur. Additionally, participants were discouraged from wearing ride-on style dinosaur costumes. Unsurprisingly, having 3,000 people pour into your town dressed in dinosaur costumes certainly creates for interesting visuals, and photos and videos have been popping up all over social media detailing the incredible sight. Thankfully, Drumheller was ready for the crowd of record breakers, and had set up a wide variety of activities for the visitors in their downtown area. These included games as well as live music, and the sight of a crowd of inflatable dinosaur costumes rocking out to local bands is a sight to behold.

Drumheller was chosen as the location of this record-breaking event due to its self-proclaimed status as the “World Capital of Dinosaurs.” This is largely due to the sheer amount of important fossil discoveries that have been made there. The town leans into this reputation, and is home to Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology as well as the “World's Largest Dinosaur,” an 86-foot-tall fiberglass Tyrannosaurus rex statue that is affectionately named Tyra.

In a town full of records, the crowd of 3,000 passionate dinosaur lovers just helped to add yet another one to the books. Even though Guinness has yet to publicly recognize the record, it will certainly be a feat that is remembered by all who participated for a long time to come.

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English.
