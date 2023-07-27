Home / News

Overdue Library Book Is Finally Returned 119 Years Late

By Regina Sienra on July 27, 2023
Library shelves

Photo: zatletic/Depositphotos

Have you ever returned a library book late? Perhaps by a day or two or maybe even a week? How about 119 years? …No? Well, a particular volume from the New Bedford Free Public Library in Massachusetts actually took that long to make its way back to the library’s shelves. A copy of An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by British scientist James Clerk Maxwell that was checked out in 1904 was finally returned in 2023.

The book was first spotted by Stewart Plein, curator of rare books at West Virginia University Libraries. The librarian was sorting through a recent donation of books when she spotted the copy of Maxwell's treatise. It was in great condition for a book that old, but there was one problem: it appeared to have once been part of a library collection and it didn’t have any sort of stamp indicating it was officially withdrawn. So, it appeared to be a lost and very long overdue book.

Plein got in touch with Jodi Goodman, the special collections librarian in New Bedford. While the library staff had seen overdue books returned 10 or 15 years later, this was something new. “This came back in extremely good condition,” New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo says. “Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family.”

An Elementary Treatise on Electricity was first published in 1881, with the copy in question being added to the library collection a year later, as a stamp on the first page shows. Published two years after Maxwell's death, it featured some of the lectures on electricity he gave at the University of Cambridge. Despite its antiquity, this copy is not regarded as a rare edition of the work.

Since the New Bedford library has a 5¢-per-day late fee, a book overdue by 119 years would mean a late fee of $2,100; however, the library’s late fee limit maxes out at $2. If anything, its true value lies in the history it has witnessed since being borrowed.

“The value of the printed book is it’s not digital, it’s not going to disappear. Just holding it, you get the sense of someone having this book 120 years ago and reading it, and here it is in my hands,” Melo says. “It is still going to be here a hundred years from now. The printed book is always going to be valuable.”

A copy of An Elementary Treatise on Electricity by British scientist James Clerk Maxwell that was checked out in 1904 was finally returned 119 years later.

“Someone obviously kept this on a nice bookshelf because it was in such good shape and probably got passed down in the family,” says New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo.

h/t: [Associated Press]

Related Articles:

Library Receives Book Return From Patron That’s 73 Years Overdue

Florida Man Pays Overdue Utility Bills for 114 Strangers To Help Keep Their Lights On

National Library of France Completely Transformed After a 15 Year Renovation

‘Democracy’s Library’ by The Internet Archive Contains Government Research Accessible for All

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Sinéad O’Connor: Irish Music Legend Dies at the Age of 56
Northern Lights Will Be Visible From Multiple U.S. States This Week
Japanese Farmers Have Created a Fresh New Fruit Called the ‘Lemon Melon’
Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex Atlanticus” Sketches on Exhibit for the First Time in the U.S.
Does Ketchup Go in the Fridge? Heinz Finally Settles the Debate
Inspiring Pair of Deaf Climbers Complete Historic Climb of Mount Everest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amanda Gorman’s Book Sales Skyrocket Following a Ban on Her Poem in a Florida School
Khan Academy Founder Says AI Will Revolutionize Education and Make Guided Learning Accessible to More Than Just the Rich
Student Eats Maurizio Cattelan’s $120,000 Banana for Breakfast
Principal Forced to Resign for Sharing Michelangelo’s ‘David’ Visits the Sculpture in Florence
Maine Mineral Museum Is Offering a $25K Reward for a Lost Meteorite
Woman With 5-Foot Afro Sets Guinness World Record for the Third Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.