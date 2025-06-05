Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Rare Red Sprites Captured Lighting up the Tibetan Night Sky Like Jellyfish-Shaped Firework

By Regina Sienra on June 5, 2025

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 董书畅 (@shuchang_dong)

Red sprites are as beautiful as they are elusive. These large-scale flashes occur up high in the sky, above thunderstorm clouds. As such, it is nearly impossible to see them with the naked eye from the ground. However, experienced astrophotographers have devoted themselves to study this phenomenon enough to be at the right place at the right time to capture them. One such photographer is Dong Shuchang, who recently captured a red sprite over Tibet.

As opposed to regular lightning, red sprites are shot up towards the atmosphere instead of downward toward Earth. Its signature color is the result of nitrogen reacting with electrical discharges up above. This particular red sprite made an appearance between May 31 and June 1.

Since these lights show up at altitudes between 25 and 50 miles, Shuchang took to a 16,404-foot elevation vantage point on the Tibetan plateau. The footage, shot at 120 frames per second, shows these red, jellyfish-shaped “fireworks” shining over the night sky in the Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, near the Shannan City area in southwest China.

“I checked the weather forecast for May 31 and the early hours of June 1 in advance,” Shuchang said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV). “After analyzing the satellite imagery, I was confident that the weather would not interfere with the shoot, so I made my way to the mountains of Shannan to find a clear vantage point.”

The beauty of the scene didn't escape the general public. The video of the red sprite has gone viral on Weibo, one of the biggest social media platforms in China, where it has 1.7 million views. “Sprite lightning is formed in the middle layer of the atmosphere and is the result of electromagnetic waves generated by lightning strikes,” Shuchang explains in the video caption. “It exists in the air for a very short time, is elusive, and difficult to photograph.”

His footage has even aided scientists in learning more about this unique weather phenomenon. “By analyzing the parent lightning discharges, we discovered that the sprites were triggered by high-peak current positive cloud-to-ground lightning strikes within a massive mesoscale convective system,” says Professor Gaopeng Lu, who used Shuchang's footage from previous red sprites shot in 2022 to study these flashes. “This suggests that thunderstorms in the Himalayan region have the potential to produce some of the most complex and intense upper-atmospheric electrical discharges on Earth.”

Despite being only 27 years old, the astrophotographer has developed a unique ability for spotting and documenting red sprites, as well as other astronomical events. He was even named Astronomy Photographer of the Year in 2021 for his picture of an annular solar eclipse. Shuchang has also documented comets and the Milky Way over a myriad of landscapes. “I’m always looking out for the next phenomenon,” he says.

To stay up to date with his work, follow Dong Shuchang on Instagram.

Astrophotographer Dong Shuchang has studied elusive red sprites enough to always be at the right place at the right time to capture them.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 董书畅 (@shuchang_dong)

A few days ago, he documented a red sprite over Tibet.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por 董书畅 (@shuchang_dong)

Watch his thrilling footage below.

Dong Shuchang: Instagram

Sources: Rare Red Sprite ‘Stranger Things'-Like Lightning Over Tibetan Sky — Captured in 120FPS | APT; Rare Red Sprite Photographed in Tibet Dazzles Social Media; Dong Shuchang on Instagram

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Rare Photo of Massive Red Sprite Amid Perseid Meteor Shower

Rare Photo of Red Sprites Wins 2024 Weather Photographer of the Year

Photographer Follows Storms Across North America to Capture Rare Red Sprites

Royal Meteorological Society Celebrates 10 Years of Incredible Weather Photography [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Spectacular Images From the 2025 Milky Way Photographer of the Year Competition
Photographer Captures Close-Up Shot of Rocket Launch, But Impact Destroys His Camera Lens
Astronaut Don Pettit Captures Bright Green Aurora From the International Space Station
Astrophotographer Spends 20 Days Photographing the World’s Darkest Skies
Astrophotographer Captures Stunning 440-Megapixel Photo of the Total Lunar Eclipse
Astrophotographer Travels to Alaska for Epic Photo of Lunar Eclipse and the Northern Lights

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astrophotographer Shares His First Spectacular Shots From Milky Way Season 2025
Here Are 2024’s Best Northern Lights Photographs
Astrophotographer Travels to the Border of India and Nepal to Capture Spectacular Views of Night Sky
Best New Photos of Jupiter From the Latest Flyby of NASA’s Juno Spacecraft
Remarkable Astrophotography Captures the Sublime Beauty of Universe
Incredible Photo Captures Comet ATLAS and the Milky Way in the Mojave Desert

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.