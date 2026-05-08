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Wild Cougar Family Spotted in Minnesota for the First Time in Over a Century

By Sage Helene on May 8, 2026

Not a photo of the actual cougars. (Photo: Richard Callupe via Unsplash)

For more than a century, cougars in Minnesota occupied a space somewhere between ecological memory and modern folklore. Although hikers, hunters, and wildlife enthusiasts occasionally reported sightings or captured indistinct trail camera images, researchers lacked definitive evidence that the elusive predators had successfully reproduced within the state. That uncertainty has now shifted dramatically.

Researchers in northern Minnesota recently documented trail camera footage of a female cougar accompanied by multiple kittens, providing the first confirmed evidence of a reproducing cougar population in the state in more than 100 years. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the discovery, which has generated widespread interest among wildlife biologists, conservationists, and animal enthusiasts.

The footage emerged in late March near Voyageurs National Park after researchers positioned trail cameras beside a deer carcass to monitor scavenger activity. Rather than documenting the expected wolves or bobcats, the cameras captured a far more consequential scene. A mother cougar appeared alongside three kittens as the animals moved together through the snow-covered forest landscape.

Scientists estimate the kittens to be approximately 7 to 9 months old, suggesting they were born during the previous fall. While solitary cougars have intermittently traveled through Minnesota in recent decades, biologists identify this footage as the first verified evidence of cougar reproduction in the state since the species largely disappeared from the Midwest during the early 20th century.

The recordings provide an unusually intimate glimpse into the behavior of one of North America’s most elusive predators. The kittens feed beside their mother, investigate their surroundings, and interact with one another in ways that mirror the social play behaviors observed in domestic felines. Researchers monitored the cougar family through several hours of trail camera footage, allowing for an extended observation rarely achieved in the wild.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, most cougar sightings documented in the state over the past two decades involved young males dispersing eastward from western populations in states such as North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska. Female cougars seldom travel comparable distances, making the presence of a mother with kittens especially significant. The discovery suggests that cougars may gradually begin reestablishing a breeding population within the region.

Even so, wildlife experts remain cautious about characterizing the sighting as evidence of a full-scale population recovery. Cougar kittens face substantial environmental pressures, including severe winters, predators, habitat fragmentation, and vehicle collisions. Nevertheless, the footage represents a major milestone for researchers who have spent years monitoring Minnesota’s northern forests for indications of the species’ return.

For many observers, the discovery carries an almost mythic quality. Cougars once vanished from the region entirely, receding into the distant history of the Upper Midwest’s ecosystems. Now, through the quiet vigilance of a trail camera hidden deep within the forest, a new generation of wild cougars has reentered public view.

Trail cameras near Voyageurs National Park documented a mother cougar and her kittens.

This is the first confirmed evidence of a reproducing cougar population in Minnesota in more than a century.

Source: News release: Evidence of reproducing cougar population in Minnesota

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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