Glass Window Earrings Offer a View Outside Hanging on Your Ears

Many creatives enjoy working with resin for its glass-like quality, and an artist known as Tomka puts a new spin on it with her incredible jewelry. Through her Etsy store, she produces exquisite handmade earrings modeled after arched glass windows. The designs feature beautiful botanical elements like flowers and fruits painted onto the individual panels. When these pieces are held up to the light, the eco-resin material allows light to pass through the design—just like a real window.

Tomka's line of unique resin jewelry is inspired by architecture and the different seasons. One pair captures the lush plant life of summer beaming through the window while another is tinted a stormy blue and covered in droplets of rain. In an idyllic winter-themed set, there is a glimpse of a snow-dappled Christmas tree adorned by red ornaments. Tomka even renders a view of a classical European building through a light drizzle. The masterful painting on these small resin earrings transforms each pair into a precious work of art that is as beautiful on the wearer as it is displayed in a jewelry dish.

Scroll down to see more of these incredible earrings, and visit Tomka's Etsy to pick up a pair with the special coupon code MYMODERNMET.

Artist Tomka creates incredible resin jewelry inspired by architecture and the different seasons.

Her transparent window earrings are painted with scenes of the outdoors.

Tomka Store: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tomka Store.

