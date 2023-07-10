This “Bloody” Pearl Necklace Will Make You Feel Like an Elegant and Timeless Vampire

Whatever your style is, the right accessory can always elevate and transform an outfit. This goth-looking necklace is just that kind of piece. A unique twist on a timelessly elegant piece, this uniquely quirky pearl necklace includes precisely placed crimson coloring and red beads that sprout from the main choker to emulate droplets of blood, potentially from being bitten by a vampire.

The “blood-stained” pearl necklace first dazzled the runway as part of John Galliano's Spring 2006 Dior couture collection. The piece has transcended the context that originated it, becoming a favorite among those who want to add a stylish yet dark touch to their outfits. From dressing up for a concert to adding social commentary to an already elegant attire or simply sprucing up a Halloween costume, the dripping blood pearl choker is versatile in its own kind of way.

While hunting for a vintage piece of high-end jewelry is an option out of reach for many, many creators have produced their own affordable versions of this chilling choker. While you may not get the glitz of real pearls, the brilliance of the design is sure to turn heads. One reviewers who swears by the eclectic accessory says, “I'm wearing this everywhere. It is so pretty in person. My friends love it too!!! I get compliments on it. It's just fun!”

You can find versions of this “bloody” necklace on Amazon and Etsy.

