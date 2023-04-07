Home / Design / Jewelry

20 Beautiful Flower Rings to Elevate Your Style

By Jessica Stewart on April 7, 2023
Flower Rings

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you love flowers and are looking for a creative way to incorporate them into your style, why not try a unique piece of jewelry? Floral rings are a great way to enhance your look and show off your love of nature. Whether it's crafted from real flowers or just shaped like one, there are plenty of gorgeous floral rings to choose from.

All of these beautiful rings incorporate blossoms in one way or another. There are handmade pieces that use resin to preserve fresh flowers, as well as sparkling statement rings that are sure to grab anyone's attention. And if you're the type of person who always needs to keep their hands busy, there are even spinner rings featuring both daisies and cherry blossoms.

So whether you prefer a discrete, delicate band or a bold, eye-catching bauble, this collection of floral rings will inspire you to add something new to your jewelry box.

Here are 20 unique flower rings that will add a touch of nature to your look.

Table of Contents hide
1 Forget-Me-Not Resin Ring
2 Crystal and Resin Flower Statement Ring
3 Retro Daisy Ring
4 Queen Anne's Lace Wire Wrapped Ring
5 Engraved Wildflower Ring
6 Large Gold Statement Ring
7 Sakura Spinner Ring
8 Gold Lily of the Valley Ring
9 Enamel Floral Signet Ring
10 Adjustable Enamel-Covered Flower Ring
11 Adjustable Daisy Spinner Ring
12 Pressed Flower Ring
13 Quartz Flower Ring
14 Mother of Pearl Statement Ring
15 Adjustable Resin Flower Statement Ring

Forget-Me-Not Resin Ring

Pressed Flower Resin Ring

livinlovin | $27.90

 

Crystal and Resin Flower Statement Ring

 

Retro Daisy Ring

Retro Daisy Ring

Le Ameria | $12.89+

 

Queen Anne's Lace Wire Wrapped Ring

 

Engraved Wildflower Ring

Engraved Wildflower Ring

Fuqimanman2020 | $4.99

 

Large Gold Statement Ring

 

Sakura Spinner Ring

Sakura Spinner Ring

Puro Puro | $20.55

 

Gold Lily of the Valley Ring

 

Enamel Floral Signet Ring

Floral Enamel Signet Ring

Madewell | $28

 

Adjustable Enamel-Covered Flower Ring

Funky Flower Ring

BONBONWHIMS | $55

 

Adjustable Daisy Spinner Ring

Daisy Flower Spinner Ring

ASCOMY | $12.99

 

Pressed Flower Ring

Round Pressed Flower Ring

EmeryandOpal | $45.60

 

Quartz Flower Ring

Quartz Flower Ring

happyzzzsu | $41.93

 

Mother of Pearl Statement Ring

Mother of Pearl Flower Ring

Macy's | $48

 

Adjustable Resin Flower Statement Ring

Large Acrylic Statement Ring

Jasmine Thyme | $20.95

Related Articles:

20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring

21 Jewelry Organizers to Help Sort Your Beautiful Baubles

25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style

20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning Silver Jewelry Handcrafted by Indigenous Artisans in Mexico
Spectacular Handmade Jewelry Captures the Wonders of Space
Beautiful Winged Ear Cuffs Look Like Jewelry Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
21 Jewelry Organizers to Help Sort Your Beautiful Baubles
Miniature Watch Cufflinks Double as Functioning Timepieces for Style That’s Always on Time
24 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glow-in-the-Dark Pendants Capture the Radiant Beauty of the Northern Lights
20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
Artisan Transforms Coins Into Unique Rings That Keep Memories Alive
Artist Designs Chandeliers for Your Ears That Actually Light Up
Hours Are Out of Order on This Watch But the Hour Hand Is Designed to Always Point at the Right Time
Brilliant Book Bracelet Includes 1,400 Drawings by Rembrandt

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.