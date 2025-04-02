Artist Explores the Depths of Human Emotion Through Striking Oil Paintings

Istanbul-born, Santa Monica-based artist Reyhan Gulses Demircioglu brings human emotion to life through her striking large-scale oil paintings. Blending realism with expressive, abstract backgrounds, she places her subjects in moody, evocative scenes that tell a story beyond the canvas.

“My work explores the intersection of realism and introspection, often capturing moments that feel both intimate and timeless,” Demircioglu tells My Modern Met. “I am drawn to the complexity of human emotions and the silent narratives that unfold in a single gesture or gaze.”

One of Demircioglu’s portraits, Against the Wind, depicts a woman in a dreamlike, forest-like setting, as if she’s just abruptly turned around after hearing something in the distance. It’s a perfect example of how the artist brings stories to life through her paintings.

“The figures in my portraits are not real individuals but entirely imagined characters,” says Demircioglu. “They do not represent specific people but rather serve as universal reflections of the human condition, emotions, and experiences. Viewers interpret these scenes through their own perceptions and life experiences, thus entering into a dialogue with the artwork and forming a personal connection with it.”

By juxtaposing black-and-white portraits with abstract, vibrant backgrounds that seem to bleed into the subject, Demircioglu’s style is uniquely hers. “In my work, realistic and abstract elements intertwine while simultaneously creating contrast,” she explains. “This approach departs from traditional realism, dissolving the boundaries between these two opposing forces.”

It’s not just Demircioglu’s compositions that make her paintings stand out—her technique is also a key part of her practice. Her portraits are so seamlessly blended that they almost appear airbrushed. She explains, “Due to the multiple layers of paint application, brushstrokes are almost invisible—except in certain areas where I intentionally use thick paint to serve the composition.”

Check out some of Demircioglu’s incredible work below and find more from her portfolio on Instagram.

Reyhan Gulses Demircioglu: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Reyhan Gulses Demircioglu.