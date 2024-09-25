Powerful Oil Paintings of Emboldened Women Highlight Strength Needed To Confront Life’s Challenges

Renowned British painter Mary Jane Ansell, known for her hyperrealistic portraits, is presenting a powerful collection of work at New York City's Arcadia Contemporary that highlights how emotion can be used to shield and empower oneself from life's challenges. Loves Bright Armor includes a new oil painting inspired by Alice in Wonderland as well as work influenced by 17th- and 18th-century miniature portraits.

The female figure is the protagonist of the exhibition, standing emboldened and empowered in many of the pieces. The paintings often feature these women front and center, seemingly ready to take action as a battle rages behind them. In others, there are ships that perhaps give protection from a coming storm. Rife with detail and symbolism, the viewer's eye can't help but wander across the composition to drink in every message hidden within the panel.

“I've always been fascinated by storytelling and symbolism, and this exhibition allowed me to delve deeper into the idea of protection and empowerment,” Ansell shares. “The concept of Love's Bright Armor resonated with me after reading Sarah Winman's Still Life, which celebrates connection in all its forms. This show reflects on how these bonds shield us from chaos and provide strength in difficult times.”

The title piece, Love's Bright Armor, perfectly exemplifies this concept by showing a couple standing together amid chaos. As a united front, they appear ready to confront any challenge that life presents. In contrast, Alice shows incredible vulnerability as a young blond woman sits, looking almost suspiciously at the viewer. Cupcake in hand, key at her side, could she have just returned from an adventure? With an air of mystery, the answer isn't totally clear.

This ability to immerse oneself in Ansell's world is perhaps one of the reasons that her paintings have garnered her much acclaim. The perfect marriage of realism and fantasy, they invite us to participate in the journey she has created.

Love's Bright Armor is currently on view at Arcadia Contemporary until September 29, 2024.

