These Are the Best Northern Lights Photos of 2023

For the sixth year, travel photography blog Capture the Atlas is celebrating the best Northern Lights photography. For 2023, there are 25 photographers from 13 different countries whose Aurora images placed on the list. From the remote forests of Finnish Lapland to the far reaches of New Zealand, the 2023 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year brings us on a colorful journey around the world.

The powerful greens and pinks of the aurora are celebrated by these talented astrophotographers, and this list is a wonderful way to see how each photographer gets creative with the composition. Whether incorporating other manmade structures like lighthouses or focusing on natural wonders like mountains, the choices made by each photographer only enhance the scene.

The images are curated throughout the year by photographer and Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra. To put together the list, Zafra evaluates the image quality, as well as the story and inspiration behind the photograph. He hopes that the images will bring people closer to the phenomenon so they can learn more about it, or even get out their camera and attempt to take their own Northern Lights photograph.

See some of our favorite images from this year's list and check out the full gallery on Capture the Atlas.

Here are the best Northern Lights photographs of 2023 according to travel photography blog Capture the Atlas.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Capture the Atlas.