Best of 2023: 52 of the Most Creative Products Everyone Wanted This Year

By Margherita Cole on December 5, 2023
Best Products of 2023

Each year brings fresh, new ideas. In 2023, we saw an array of trends come and go, but there are always certain designs that stand out from the rest. From cute duck butt night lights to smiley-face mugs that cry happy tears, we've collected 50 of the most creative products we saw this year.

Bold fashion statements definitely had a moment in 2023. We saw lots of unique kicks from Converse and Adidas that celebrated moments in art history and pop culture, like Hokusai's The Great Wave high-tops. Innovative brands also reimagined watches into editions we hadn't seen before. A wristwatch containing moon dust lets anyone add a stellar touch to any outfit, and Creamy Patina's tiny, but luxurious watch cuff links show that every detail matters.

There were also plenty of interesting, well-designed products that we wanted to add to our homes. Contardi's sleek light fixture is made of 100% recycled materials, making it an amazing sustainable option. Meanwhile, Van Embricqs's amazing wall desk folds into a flat hanging piece of decorative art that saves space while looking modern and sophisticated.

We have many more favorites from this year. Scroll down to see our picks for the kitchen, toys and games, and much more.

Table of Contents hide
1 Here are over 50 creative products that represent the best 2023.
2 For the Kitchen
2.1 Flooded With Emotions Mug
2.2 Whale Butter Dish
2.3 Mini French Press
2.4 Measuring Cup for Instant Ramen
3 For the Home
3.1 Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamp
3.2 Space-Saving Sideboard
3.3 CO2 Monitor
3.4 Window Bird Feeder
3.5 Sustainable Light Fixture
3.6 Terrarium That Can Change Climates
3.7 Elegant Wall Desk
4 Cute Night Lights
4.1 Quirky Duck Butt Light
4.2 Duck Having an Existential Crisis Night Light
4.3 Bunny Night Light
5 Fashion Statements
5.1 Hokusai's The Great Wave Converse
5.2 Bloody Pearl Necklace
5.3 Cars Crocs
5.4 National Park Watches
5.5 Van Gogh Sneakers
5.6 Homer Simpson Meme Adidas Shoes
5.7 Adidas Concha Shoes
5.8 Wearable Bean Bag
5.9 “Gacha Machine” Backpack
5.10 Winged Ear Cuffs
5.11 Tiny Watch Cufflinks
5.12 Burrito Blanket
5.13 Watch with Genuine Moon Dust
6 Cool Gadgets
6.1 Handheld Outdoor Pump
6.2 Studio Ghibli Totoro Humidifier
6.3 Tentacle Earplugs
6.4 Thigh Holster for Books
6.5 Transparent Beehive
6.6 Paddle Board Tent
7 Photography Gear
7.1 SOFORT 2: Analog and Digital Hybrid Camera
7.2 20th Anniversary Leitz Auction Camera
7.3 Pocket-Sized Flying Camera
7.4 Polaroid 1-2 Camera With Manual Capabilities
8 Toys and Games
8.1 Super Mario Piranha Plant LEGO Set
8.2 Smart Chess Board
8.3 LEGO Brick Botanicals
8.4 “Weird Barbie” Doll
8.5 Concorde LEGO Set
8.6 NASA Mars Rover Perseverance LEGO Set
8.7 Pac-Man Arcade LEGO Set
8.8 Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO Set
9 For Pets
9.1 Modern Doghouse
9.2 Cat Convertible-Backpack
9.3 Lion Pet Carrier
9.4 Biscuit-Shaped Dog Bed
9.5 Japanese Elementary School Backpack for Dogs
9.6 Modular Cat Furniture

Here are over 50 creative products that represent the best 2023.

 

For the Kitchen

Accidents in the kitchen are a normal occurrence. While there's not much you can do to prevent spilling drinks, there are some cute additions that will transform mistakes into happy accidents. Pour too much coffee in the Flooded With Emotions Mug, and your brew will spill out of the small circular eyes—making the happy face flood with happy tears.

 

Flooded With Emotions Mug

Best Products of 2023

WASK Store | $25.53

 

Whale Butter Dish

 

Mini French Press

Best Products of 2023

FinalPress | $49+

 

Measuring Cup for Instant Ramen

 

For the Home

Home decor reflects your personality and style. In 2023, we saw pieces for all aesthetics. The Space-Saving Sideboard is perfect for small spaces, containing a full dining set inside its compartments. Additionally, Birdie Design's CO2 Monitor looks cute while it continually checks the air quality of your room—prompting helpful reminders when it's time to open a window.

 

Kaleidoscopic Smart Lamp

 

Space-Saving Sideboard

Best Products of 2023

SPS Furniture | $1,950

 

CO2 Monitor

 

Window Bird Feeder

Best Products of 2023

Ailment & Co. | $183.99

 

Sustainable Light Fixture

 

Terrarium That Can Change Climates

Best Products of 2023

biOrb | $299.99+

 

Elegant Wall Desk

Best Products of 2023

Van Embricqs | $2,875.25

 

Cute Night Lights

Waking up in the dark doesn't have to be scary. A smartly placed night light will illuminate your night stand or desk so you can see what you're doing. This year, there was an abundance of adorable night light companions inspired by animals. The Bunny Night Light has folded ears so it can be hung inside the closet, helping you find whatever you need at even the darkest hours.

 

Quirky Duck Butt Light

Best Products of 2023

DCQRY | $18.59

 

Duck Having an Existential Crisis Night Light

Best Products of 2023

MUID | $17.99

 

Bunny Night Light

Bunny Night Light

Alanchoices | $37.30+

 

Fashion Statements

A new year means new trends. In 2023, we saw cool kicks inspired by art and pop culture, and accessories that won't go unnoticed. The Bloody Pearl Necklace makes the wearer look like they've just bitten by a vampire—a truly stylish, dark touch to any ensemble.

 

Hokusai's The Great Wave Converse

 

Bloody Pearl Necklace

 

Cars Crocs

 

National Park Watches

Best Products of 2023

Asterisk Watches | $199.99+

 

Van Gogh Sneakers

Best Products of 2023

Cariuma | $89+

 

Homer Simpson Meme Adidas Shoes

Best Products of 2023

Adidas | $120

 

Adidas Concha Shoes

 

Wearable Bean Bag

Best Products of 2023

Hanalolo | $117.75

 

“Gacha Machine” Backpack

 

Winged Ear Cuffs

 

Tiny Watch Cufflinks

 

Burrito Blanket

Best Products of 2023

mermaker | $39.99

 

Watch with Genuine Moon Dust

Best Products of 2023

Interstellar | $399+

 

Cool Gadgets

Each year, innovative creators try to find ways to enhance our lives with cool gadgets, and 2023 was no different. We saw cute helpers like the Studio Ghibli Totoro Humidifier, as well as portable assistants like Flextail's handheld outdoor pump.

 

Handheld Outdoor Pump

Best Products of 2023

Flextail | $29+

 

Studio Ghibli Totoro Humidifier

 

Tentacle Earplugs

 

Thigh Holster for Books

 

Transparent Beehive

 

Paddle Board Tent

 

Photography Gear

2023 was an exciting year for photographers and photography hobbyists. Not only did Leica release a special 20th anniversary edition of the Leitz Auction camera, but HoverAir debuted a pocket-sized flying camera so users can take amazing pictures from up above.

 

SOFORT 2: Analog and Digital Hybrid Camera

Best Products of 2023

Leica | $389

 

20th Anniversary Leitz Auction Camera

 

Pocket-Sized Flying Camera

HoverAir | $399

 

Polaroid 1-2 Camera With Manual Capabilities

Best Products of 2023

Polaroid | $599+

 

 

Toys and Games

There are games for people of all ages. In 2023, LEGO unveiled several new whimsical sets that celebrate pop culture as well as history. Mattel also gave Barbie movie fans the chance to bring “Weird Barbie” home.

 

Super Mario Piranha Plant LEGO Set

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $59.99

 

Smart Chess Board

Best Products of 2023

GoChess | $199

 

LEGO Brick Botanicals

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $17.95

 

“Weird Barbie” Doll

Best Products of 2023

Mattel | $50

 

Concorde LEGO Set

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $199.99

 

NASA Mars Rover Perseverance LEGO Set

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $99.99

 

Pac-Man Arcade LEGO Set

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $269.99

 

Lord of the Rings Rivendell LEGO Set

Best Products of 2023

LEGO | $499.99

 

For Pets

Creative products aren't just for humans. New and innovative designs also extend to animal companions. This year, we saw biscuit-shaped beds for dogs, a sling that transforms housecats into lions, and much more.

 

Modern Doghouse

 

Cat Convertible-Backpack

Best Products of 2023

Pidan | $129

 

Lion Pet Carrier

 

Biscuit-Shaped Dog Bed

 

Japanese Elementary School Backpack for Dogs

 

Modular Cat Furniture

 

