Home / Art / Sculpture

Incredible Wire Sculptures Merge the Magic of Fairies and Dandelions

By Jessica Stewart on May 23, 2024

Wire Fairy and Dandelion Sculpture by Robin Wight

Robin Wight's foray into wire sculpture began with a simple project to repair his fence. Now, operating at Fantasy Wire, Wight and his small team, which includes his daughter Amy, work together to bring his wire fairies to life. Particularly captivating are their sculptures of fairies and dandelions, which merge the symbolism of these two distinct elements.

The magic and whimsy of the fairies blend with the hope and resilience of dandelions to form something spectacular. The large outdoor sculptures are particularly evocative when placed in open-air environments. Their meaning and appearance transform throughout the day as the fairies dance under the stars or relax in a sunset. Some of the sculptures even move, creating a kinetic experience.

Wight enjoys the way that the blowing dandelion dander gives the sculptures a sense of freedom and movement. His fans seem to agree. One sculpture from the series Dancing with Dandelions is his most requested from people looking to purchase his artwork. In it, a fairy pulls back on the stem of a dandelion as its dander begins to pull away. The fairy spins around, creating a continual motion that is captivating.

These wire sculptures create an immediate emotional response as the floating fairies and larger-than-life blooms produce a sense of joy and wonder. In creating his work, Wight hopes to bring more positivity into the world and, certainly, these sculptures accomplish that goal. For anyone interested in experiencing his sculpture in person, Wight has been collaborating with Trentham Gardens for over 10 years to create the Trentham Fairy Trail.

To keep up to date with the artist, you can follow Wight on Instagram.

Robin Wight of Fantasy Wire is known for his evocative wire sculpture of fairies.

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

He has also begun incorporating dandelions into his pieces, creating a magical mix of fantasy and whimsy.

Wire Fairy and Dandelion Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Fairy and Dandelion Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Fairy and Dandelion Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

His most popular pieces are actually mesmerizing kinetic sculptures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robin Wight (@fantasy_wire)

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

All of them transform within their environment, creating endless enjoyment.

Wire Fairy and Dandelion Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

Wire Sculpture by Robin Wight

Robin Wight: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Robin Wight.

Related Articles:

Dramatic Steel Wire Sculptures of Agile “Fairies” in Motion

Incredibly Dynamic Steel Wire Fairy Sculptures Dance in the Wind

Majestic Beauty of Horses Captured in Life-Size Galvanized Wire Sculptures

Figurative Steel Wire Sculptures Are Metal Masterpieces Merging Nature With Fantasy

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Japanese Artist Creates Delicate Glass Sculptures With Innovative String Welding Technique
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion
Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures
Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion
Artist Daniel Arsham Helps Blind Man Enjoy His Tactile Sculpture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Sculptor Reimagines How Ancient Art Will Be Viewed 1,000 Years From Now
Artist Gives Vintage Pianos a Second Life by Turning Them Into Sweeping Phoenix Sculptures
Artist Gives Old Bicycle Chains New Life By Using Them In Imaginative Human Sculptures
Artist Uses Lego Blocks To Create Stunning Paintings That Almost Look Like The Real Thing
Artist Upcycles Scrap Metal Into a Majestic Menagerie of Animal Sculptures
Artist Creates Heavenly Reliefs That Grace Homes With Divine Beauty

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.