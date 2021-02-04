Home / Art / Sculpture

Majestic Beauty of Horses Captured in Life-Size Galvanized Wire Sculptures

By Arnesia Young on February 4, 2021
Galvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie Adam

Based in Norfolk in the UK, self-taught artist Connie Adam sculpts all sorts of creatures out of galvanized wire and scrap metal—and some of her most impressive sculptures are of her horses. Capturing the likeness of all different breeds—some life-size and others quite small—Adam somehow manages to harness the dynamic energy and motion of the majestic animals.

After testing out a sculpting kit from wire sculptor Robin Wight, the budding artist fell in love with the medium and decided to continue experimenting with it. “I like steel's balance of being malleable enough to direct, but hard enough to input its own shape,” Adam tells My Modern Met. As for her interest in sculpting horses, the artist has possessed a love and appreciation for the beautiful animal from a very young age.

“Young Connie was horse obsessed and a large percentage of that continues into adulthood,” Adam admits. “I'm fortunate that my family has a few elderly mares with individual characters, which makes me keen to build sculptures with presence. They are also very solid, defined animals which makes sculpting them really satisfying!”

Scroll down to see more of Adam’s incredible wire horse sculptures. To see her other works or to commission a piece of your own, visit the artist’s website. She is constantly learning and always looking for new or interesting ideas to push her out of her comfort zone.

Norfolk-based wire sculptor Connie Adam captures the majestic beauty of horses in galvanized wire.

Galvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie Adam

Some of her pieces are small, but several of them are life-size!

Galvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie Adam

Adam is a self-taught artist, and she loves experimenting with new and challenging ideas.

Galvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie AdamGalvanized Wire Horse Sculptures by Connie Adam

Connie Adam: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Connie Adam.

Related Articles:

Figurative Steel Wire Sculptures Are Metal Masterpieces Merging Nature With Fantasy

25+ Awe-Inspiring Wire Sculptures That Elevate the Art

Learn How to Draw a Horse Head From 3 Different Angles

Interview: Expressive Horse Paintings Capture the Creature’s Wild Beauty

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Intricate Steampunk Spider Sculptures Crafted From Antique Watches
Sculpture of Jesus in Abandoned Cemetery Is Slowly Being Absorbed by a Tree
Artist Handcrafts Tiny Floating Islands With Enchanting Little Houses Embedded in Them
Stunning Figurative Sculptures Capture the Beauty of the Human Body in Motion
Artist Collaborates With 60,000 Bees to Recreate Nefertiti’s Bust Out of Beeswax and Honeycomb
Italian Artist Transforms Old and Forgotten Trees Into Incredible Works of Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Diorama Artist Crafts Tiny Versions of Real Places To Pay Homage To Beloved Locales
Artist Transforms Ordinary Wooden Benches Into Dynamic Curling Works of Art
Artist Transforms Shattered Ceramics Into Ornate Sculptures To Highlight “Beauty of Destruction”
Sculptor Explores What Lurks Beneath the Water in Spine-Chilling Ocean Dioramas
World’s Largest LEGO Wooden-Style Roller Coaster Made With 90,000 Toy Bricks
Anthony Howe’s Kinetic Sculptures Take on a Life of Their Own as They Move With the Wind

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.