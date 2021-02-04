Based in Norfolk in the UK, self-taught artist Connie Adam sculpts all sorts of creatures out of galvanized wire and scrap metal—and some of her most impressive sculptures are of her horses. Capturing the likeness of all different breeds—some life-size and others quite small—Adam somehow manages to harness the dynamic energy and motion of the majestic animals.

After testing out a sculpting kit from wire sculptor Robin Wight, the budding artist fell in love with the medium and decided to continue experimenting with it. “I like steel's balance of being malleable enough to direct, but hard enough to input its own shape,” Adam tells My Modern Met. As for her interest in sculpting horses, the artist has possessed a love and appreciation for the beautiful animal from a very young age.

“Young Connie was horse obsessed and a large percentage of that continues into adulthood,” Adam admits. “I'm fortunate that my family has a few elderly mares with individual characters, which makes me keen to build sculptures with presence. They are also very solid, defined animals which makes sculpting them really satisfying!”

Scroll down to see more of Adam’s incredible wire horse sculptures. To see her other works or to commission a piece of your own, visit the artist’s website. She is constantly learning and always looking for new or interesting ideas to push her out of her comfort zone.

Norfolk-based wire sculptor Connie Adam captures the majestic beauty of horses in galvanized wire.

Some of her pieces are small, but several of them are life-size!

Adam is a self-taught artist, and she loves experimenting with new and challenging ideas.

Connie Adam: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Connie Adam.