Home / Archeology

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

By Madeleine Muzdakis on September 7, 2023
2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

Excavators working on a Roman wall. (Photo: ADA Zug, David Jecker)

When in Rome, one might expect to find fabulous ruins. When in Switzerland, too, it turns out. A rare and exciting Roman archeological site has been discovered and excavated near Cham, in the Swiss canton of Zug. Dating back 2,000 years, the stone walls stood in the shadow of the Swiss Alps as Julius Caesar reigned. While the building’s use and full structure are still shrouded in millennia of mystery, their discovery has provided insight into an area of empire which is less well-preserved in the archeological record.

The building was discovered in a gravel pit with some of the ancient bricks exposed. Underneath the surface, the stone walls emerged. In clear geometric lines, the building's floor plan is a massive 5,000 square feet. The view is undeniably gorgeous, with the Alps as a backdrop. It would seem humans have appreciated the spot for millennia—Middle Bronze Age artifacts, graves from the late Bronze Age, and Celtic coins have been found nearby. The Romans in turn left behind fractured bits of glass from vessels, pottery, and coins. One coin dates from the 1st century BCE during the reign of Julius Caesar, and it features an elephant crushing a snake (or dragon).

The excavation of this site is remarkable as such sites are uncommon in pre-Alpine Swiss locations. It is also well-preserved, demonstrating the role central Europe played in imperial trade. Remains of amphorae tell stories of the trade across Europe, North Africa, and the Near East which was facilitated by Roman conquest and empire. Glass shards speak to production capacities, which were rapidly expanding commercially. As work continues on the site, it is likely more insights will emerge.

An ancient Roman ruin has been discovered in Zug canton, in Switzerland, which dates back 2,000 years to Caesar's day.

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

The layout of the building is easily seen. (Photo: ADA Zug, David Jecker)

Relics of the ancient past were also found on site, including coins, glass, and pottery.

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

The excavation site in Cham-Äbnetwald in front of the Alps. (Photo: ADA Zug, David Jecker)

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

Roman coins, glass, and pottery found on site. (Photo: ADA Zug, Res Eichenberger)

2,000-Year-Old Ruins of Stone Roman Building Found in Switzerland

A 1st century BCE silver silver denarius featuring an elephant stepping on a snake. (Photo: ADA Zug, Res Eichenberger)

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Art History: Ancient Practice of Textile Art and How It Continues to Reinvent Itself

Sister Duo Weaves Textured Wall Hangings Inspired by Australian Landscapes

How to Crochet: Learn the Basics of This Time Honored Handicraft

Artist Fills Forest with Life-Size Sculptures Made from Woven Rods of Willow

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

66-Million-Year-Old Fully Articulated Dinosaur Embryo is Discovered Inside of a Fossilized Egg
Meet Ava, an Early Bronze Age Woman Buried in Scotland 3,800 Years Ago
5,000-Year-Old Iranian Vase Features the First Known Animation
Ape-Like Hominids Made World’s Oldest Tools 3.3 Million Years Ago, Before Humans Did
Oldest Neanderthal Engravings Have Been Preserved in a Cave for 57,000 Years
Man Finds Buried Hoard of 700 Civil War-Era Gold and Silver Coins On His Farm

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Researchers Discover New Extinct Species of Mini Penguins That Lived 3 Million Years Ago
99-Million-Year-Old Baby Bird Feathers Study Sheds Light on Dinosaur Extinction
Norwegian Family Discovers Bronze Age Rock Paintings on a Hike
12,000-Year-Old Bird Bone Flutes Mimic Ancient Bird Song
2,700-Year-Old Petroglyphs Are Discovered Under Moss in Sweden
Ancient Maya City Discovered Under Jungle Forests in Mexico After 1,000 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.