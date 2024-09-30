Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game

If you're a fan of Studio Ghibli, you're in luck! As a gift to adoring audiences, the company has unveiled a printable board game, allowing fans around the world to explore the whimsical universe of Studio Ghibli wherever they may be. Though most Studio Ghibli merch and experiences (including Ghibli Park in Japan) can be on the pricey side, this board game is completely free.

The board game was designed by Goro Miyazaki, the son of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki. It doubles as the official Ghibli Park promotional poster and newspaper ad, a nod to the company's dedication to the creative and artistic side of animation. It features key information like the park's website URL, a QR code, and a reminder that tickets can be reserved on the 10th of each month. But otherwise, the design was made with play in mind.

Set within Ghibli Park and Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, the game is a beautifully illustrated sugoroku—a simple Japanese board game where players advance by rolling dice, moving their pieces, and following the directions on the board. The winner is the first to reach the famous Totoro at the center of the board.

The game also includes a cut-out dice and four playing pieces inspired by the characters from Earwig and the Witch. However, there isn't really a limit to how many people can play at the same time as long as you have additional trinkets to track where everyone is on the board. Just make sure to have access to a printer, scissors, and tape or glue.

And if you don't speak Japanese, the SoraNews 24 team has translated every instruction in the game for your convenience, including how to do the winning dance should you finish first—a very cute nod to a scene from My Neighbor Totoro. To download a PDF of the game, visit Ghibli Park's website.

Studio Ghibli: Website

h/t: [DesignTAXI]

All images via Studio Ghibli.

