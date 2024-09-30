Home / Design

Explore the World of Studio Ghibli Wherever You Are With This Free Printable Board Game

By Regina Sienra on September 30, 2024

Detail of Studio Ghibli free printable board game

If you're a fan of Studio Ghibli, you're in luck! As a gift to adoring audiences, the company has unveiled a printable board game, allowing fans around the world to explore the whimsical universe of Studio Ghibli wherever they may be. Though most Studio Ghibli merch and experiences (including Ghibli Park in Japan) can be on the pricey side, this board game is completely free.

The board game was designed by Goro Miyazaki, the son of legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki. It doubles as the official Ghibli Park promotional poster and newspaper ad, a nod to the company's dedication to the creative and artistic side of animation. It features key information like the park's website URL, a QR code, and a reminder that tickets can be reserved on the 10th of each month. But otherwise, the design was made with play in mind.

Set within Ghibli Park and Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, the game is a beautifully illustrated sugoroku—a simple Japanese board game where players advance by rolling dice, moving their pieces, and following the directions on the board. The winner is the first to reach the famous Totoro at the center of the board.

The game also includes a cut-out dice and four playing pieces inspired by the characters from Earwig and the Witch. However, there isn't really a limit to how many people can play at the same time as long as you have additional trinkets to track where everyone is on the board. Just make sure to have access to a printer, scissors, and tape or glue.

And if you don't speak Japanese, the SoraNews 24 team has translated every instruction in the game for your convenience, including how to do the winning dance should you finish first—a very cute nod to a scene from My Neighbor Totoro. To download a PDF of the game, visit Ghibli Park's website.

As a gift to adoring audiences, Studio Ghibli has issued a free printable board game, allowing fans around the world to explore the whimsical Ghibli Park.

Studio Ghibli free printable board game

Studio Ghibli: Website
h/t: [DesignTAXI]

All images via Studio Ghibli.

Related Articles:

Studio Ghibli Releases ‘The Boy and the Heron’ Stills and Makes Them Available for Free Use

Traditional Japanese Handicrafts Inspired by Studio Ghibli’s ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

Studio Ghibli Unveils Portable Humidifiers To Help Beat Dry Winters

Studio Ghibli: Everything You Need To Know About Legendary Japanese Animation House

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man Builds UFO-Shaped Jet Boat From Scratch and Drives It on a River
Pharrell Williams Takes Diversity ‘Over the Moon’ With LEGO
LEGO Aims to Make Half Its Plastic Renewable by 2026
Insightful Color Atlas Shows Incredible Hues Fungi Can Produce
1,800 Hand-Painted Tiles Form Incredible Tree of Life Mural Filled With Fauna and Flora
Man Cycles 264 Miles Across London to “Draw” Olympics-Inspired Map Art With GPS

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Titanium Heart Successfully Implanted Into Human for the First Time
Take a Look at the Evolution of the Olympic Torch Through the Years
Surreal AI Images Imagine Basketball Courts Carved Into Desert Sandstone Canyons
Electric Airplane Designed To Hold 90 Passengers and Fly up to 500 Miles Without Needing to Recharge
Dubrovnik Has a Basketball Court That Has People Dreaming of Basketball Showdowns in King’s Landing
LEGO Designer Recreates Lisbon’s Iconic Bica Funicular Railway With 2,997 Tiny Bricks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.