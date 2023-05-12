Ron Nessman had just finished an interview at Applebee’s when he saw something terrifying unfolding. A baby in a stroller was rolling toward traffic, and the person trying to save the child was unable to catch up with the buggy. That’s when Nessman lept into action, sprinting towards the stroller and narrowly saving the baby before tragedy could happen.

The entire event was captured on surveillance footage. It shows the woman with the stroller realizing the baby is rolling away and immediately trying to catch up with the child. But as she reaches toward the handle, she falls and cannot get up. That’s when Nessman swoops in, stopping the stroller and letting the woman know everything is okay.

Nessman was in the right place at the right time to make the miracle happen. He was sitting on a bench outside of the A1 Hand Car Wash in Hesperia, California, after his interview with the restaurant. “I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I did nothing,” he explained of the event.

A few days after the miraculous save, Nessman got the call that he landed the position of dishwasher at Applebee’s. The restaurant’s general manager said that the man earned it all on his own. But if his willingness to act is any indication of his integrity, it’s no surprise he was offered the job.

For Nessman, this represents a new start. He is a former truck driver who experienced homelessness after his girlfriend died in 2018. His move to Hesperia is him turning over a new leaf, and Applebee’s is part of that fresh start.

Ron Nessman narrowly saved a baby in a stroller from rolling into traffic. Watch the miraculous save and hear from Nessman:

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

13-Year-Old Heroically Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out, Saves Classmates’ Lives

4-Year-Old Hero Learns To Call Paramedics, Then Saves His Mother’s Life a Day Later

Hockey Fan Notices Cancerous Mole on Team Manager’s Neck and Saves His Life