Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

The older generation and Gen Z may not always connect on the same level, but one elderly woman is bridging that gap by showing that you’re never too old to have fun. She recently went viral on TikTok after a dancer named Lil Mark shared a video of her spontaneously joining his crew for a dance performance in a supermarket.

Lil Mark is known online for making dance videos in public spaces like food courts, supermarkets, parks, and streets. In one of his recent videos, he and two friends were dancing to a rap song by BossMan Dlow in a supermarket, filming everything on their phones. An older woman—affectionately dubbed “grandma,” by commenters—bravely joined in, trying to follow their moves while one of the dancers playfully showed her how it’s done.

Surprisingly, the older woman kept up impressively well with the pros, and you can clearly see she's having a blast. She proves she’s still got it, and people online are loving every moment of it. As of writing, the hilarious video has racked up over 11.4 million views and nearly 26,000 comments from people cheering her on. “Instead of turning up her nose, she turned up,” M Banks wrote. “Love it. [I] give her all her props. She ain't no Karen, she’s Carol.”

“Awww she was happy to be apart of it,” TikToker Mamie&Darrylsdaughter commented. “I just wish more ppl would enjoy life like this instead of being angry all the time and ready to call the police on ppl for enjoying their life.”

The dancing grandma got so much love online that Lil Mark decided to do a follow-up video with her. This time, she’s dancing right beside him, and it's adorable to see her keep up with his fast moves while confidently showing off her own groove. She even lets her zipped-open handbag swing from her arm, clearly having a great time without a care in the world.

This now-viral TikTok video captures an older woman spontaneously joining dancer Lil Mark and his crew for a dance in a supermarket. @lilmark_m256 The Camera man camera man knows the dance ♬ original sound – lilmark The dancing grandma received so much love online that Lil Mark made a follow-up video with her, grooving side by side.

