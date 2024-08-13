Home / Inspiring / Good News

Grandma Shows Off Her Moves as She Spontaneously Joins TikTok Dancers in a Supermarket

By Emma Taggart on August 13, 2024

Grandma Dances With Tiktik Dancer Lil Mark

The older generation and Gen Z may not always connect on the same level, but one elderly woman is bridging that gap by showing that you’re never too old to have fun. She recently went viral on TikTok after a dancer named Lil Mark shared a video of her spontaneously joining his crew for a dance performance in a supermarket.

Lil Mark is known online for making dance videos in public spaces like food courts, supermarkets, parks, and streets. In one of his recent videos, he and two friends were dancing to a rap song by BossMan Dlow in a supermarket, filming everything on their phones. An older woman—affectionately dubbed “grandma,” by commenters—bravely joined in, trying to follow their moves while one of the dancers playfully showed her how it’s done.

Surprisingly, the older woman kept up impressively well with the pros, and you can clearly see she's having a blast. She proves she’s still got it, and people online are loving every moment of it. As of writing, the hilarious video has racked up over 11.4 million views and nearly 26,000 comments from people cheering her on. “Instead of turning up her nose, she turned up,” M Banks wrote. “Love it. [I] give her all her props. She ain't no Karen, she’s Carol.”

“Awww she was happy to be apart of it,” TikToker Mamie&Darrylsdaughter  commented. “I just wish more ppl would enjoy life like this instead of being angry all the time and ready to call the police on ppl for enjoying their life.”

The dancing grandma got so much love online that Lil Mark decided to do a follow-up video with her. This time, she’s dancing right beside him, and it's adorable to see her keep up with his fast moves while confidently showing off her own groove. She even lets her zipped-open handbag swing from her arm, clearly having a great time without a care in the world.

Check out both videos below and find more from Lil Mark on TikTok.

This now-viral TikTok video captures an older woman spontaneously joining dancer Lil Mark and his crew for a dance in a supermarket.

@lilmark_m256The Camera man camera man knows the dance♬ original sound – lilmark

The dancing grandma received so much love online that Lil Mark made a follow-up video with her, grooving side by side.

@lilmark_m256 She was lit dc : @FLAWDA ♬ original sound – lilmark

Lil Mark: TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [Upworthy]

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she's also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
