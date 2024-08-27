Home / Inspiring / Good News

National Park Service Receives a Record-High Gift of $100M, the Largest Grant in Its History

By Regina Sienra on August 27, 2024
Reflection of mountain range in a lake at Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park. (Photo: rmarmion/Depositphotos)

Since its inception in 1916, the National Park Service (NPS) has strived to protect natural environments and offer a world-class experience to all its visitors. Now, thanks to a generous donation, it'll continue to uphold these missions. The National Park Foundation announced it has received the largest grant in its history, a $100 million gift from Lilly Endowment Inc.

“For over 50 years, private philanthropy has played a vital role in bridging the gap between park needs and available funding,” said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, the fundraising arm of the NPS created by Congress in the 1960s. “This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come.”

The money will be used to address the needs of the more than 400 national park sites that make up the NPS, from famed sprawling sites such as Yellowstone National Park in Montana and Yosemite National Park in California to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Our founders were inspired by the beauty and wonders of the natural world and supportive of research and educational programs about archaeology and the cultural history of our nation,” said N. Clay Robbins, chairman and CEO of the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment, which was created by members of the family behind the pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company. “We are pleased therefore to further their interests through this grant.”

The funds will be allocated to four key areas—creating opportunities for young people, thus inspiring the the next generation of park stewards; ensuring the health and longevity of the fragile ecosystems and species, such as the trout; leveraging new technology that makes the parks more accessible and engaging; and delivering a more comprehensive historical narrative that includes underrepresented groups.

“The impact of this gift will be felt in our parks and in surrounding communities for generations to come,” added Chuck Sams, director of NPS. “This is a truly visionary investment, and an example of how the power of philanthropy can amplify this crucial work that we all believe in so much.”

The National Park Foundation announced it has received the largest grant in its history, a $100 million gift from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Yosemite National Park. (Photo: bryndin/Depositphotos)

"This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come," said Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation.

Yosemite Merced River el Capitan and Half Dome

Yosemite National Park. (Photo: lunamarina/Depositphotos)

The money will be used to address the needs of the more than 400 national park sites that make up the National Park Service.

Jordan Pond in Acadia National Park, Maine, USA

Acadia National Park. (Photo: f11photo/Depositphotos)

The funds will be allocated to key areas, such as creating opportunities for the youth and protecting fragile ecosystems.

Cold winter day along the Dream Lake Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park located in Estes Park Colorado

Rocky Mountain National Park. (Photo: rondakimbrow/Depositphotos)

National Park Service: Website
h/t: [AP]

