The evolution of technology has increasingly introduced accessible features. Smartphones have implemented specialized assistive technologies like voice commands, screen readers, and customizable interfaces. And improvements in smart home devices, such as voice-activated lights, help improve everyday convenience and accessibility for people with mobility and sensory impairments.

In line with this trend, Tennessee has added all-terrain wheelchairs to 10 more state parks, bringing the total number of parks with mobility assistive devices to 22. These specialized wheelchairs are designed to navigate various terrains, allowing people with disabilities to participate in outdoor activities and explore natural environments that were previously more challenging to access.

According to Tennessee State Parks, the wheelchairs were obtained from a local company called Sunrise Medical which designs and manufactures the devices. The new wheelchairs are completely free to use and are suitable for both children and adults.

Some popular parks in the state that offer all-terrain wheelchairs are Fall Creek Falls State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park, and Radnor Lake State Park.

In addition to offering all-terrain wheelchairs, Tennessee State Parks enhance mobility by offering wheelchair-friendly paved trails and facilities such as accessible kayak and canoe launches.

National parks have also made important strides toward accessibility through various programs and services like the Access Pass. The Access Pass is a free, lifetime pass that grants U.S. citizens with disabilities entry to more than 2,000 recreation sites nationwide, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests. Furthermore, national parks provide specialized recreational equipment like adaptive bicycles, similar to Tennessee State Parks' all-terrain wheelchairs.

By continuously promoting accessibility, state-protected parks open up spaces where everyone, regardless of ability, can enjoy the beauty of Tennessee. Beyond improving a visitor’s experience, these measures foster inclusivity and belonging in America’s shared parks.

