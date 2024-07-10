Home / Inspiring / Good News

Man Who Mows Lawns for Free Raises Over $188K for Cat Shelter That Helped Him

By Jessica Stewart on July 10, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SB Mowing (@sbmowing)

A man named Spencer began mowing lawns when he was just 11 years old, using his father's push mower to earn some money. That bloomed into a successful landscaping business—SB Mowing—by the time he graduated high school, and now he has a thriving social media presence. His YouTube channel features videos of him mowing deserted or overgrown homes for free and during one such adventure, something unexpected happened.

While working on a property in Texas that was up for auction after a foreclosure, Spencer found a cat lying in the yard. Appearing to have a wound, the injured animal wasn't scared off by the loud noises of the leaf blower, and even let Spencer pet and hold him. After making several calls, Spencer finally found someone willing to help and took the wounded kitty to Edgar and Ivy's Cat Sanctuary, which specializes in caring for injured and abandoned cats.

The feline had gotten into a catfight, and its injuries had become infected. Luckily, the sanctuary treated the cat and nursed him back to health. Spencer was so moved by their willingness to help and passion for what they do that he encouraged his followers to donate to a GoFundMe. When he first started the fundraiser, he set a goal of $10,000, having no idea that the sanctuary was actually on the verge of closing due to a lack of funds.

After sharing the link with his millions of followers, the $10,000 goal was met nearly instantly. In fact, as of writing, the fundraiser stands at over $190,000. This ensures that the sanctuary will have more than enough funds to purchase much-needed supplies and continue helping cats in the Corpus Christi area by expanding its facilities.

As for the cat Spencer found? The sanctuary named him SB, in honor of the mowing company. And, since he'd shown such an interest in caring for kittens, the shelter decided to keep him.

Spencer of SB Mowing has a huge online following that watches him mow overgrown and abandoned lots for free.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SB Mowing (@sbmowing)

Recently, he encountered a stray, injured cat while mowing a foreclosure in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He then started a fundraiser for the only cat sanctuary that would accept the kitty he found.

Little did he know that the shelter was on the verge of closure and that the generous donations of his fans would allow them to keep their doors open.

SB Mowing: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

Related Articles:

College Students Raise $30K To Help Security Guard Visit Family in Nigeria

Man Assembles Self-Care Packages and Donates Them to 118 Animal Shelter Workers

Two Refugee Sisters Reunite With the Woman Who Changed Their Lives With $100 in 1999

102-Year-Old Woman Asks for Donations to a Local Food Pantry for Her Birthday and Her Community Delivers

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

105-Year-Old Woman Finally Gets Her Master’s Degree From Stanford
Exhibit Your Cat’s Creations With a ‘Catvas’ Scratching Pad That Can Be Displayed Like Wall Art
98-Year-Old World War II Veteran Finally Gets His High School Diploma
Environmental Activist Saves One of the Largest Forests in India From Harmful Coal Mining
Toddler From Ghana Is Declared ‘World’s Youngest Male Artist’ by Guinness World Records
15th-Century Manuscript Covered in Medieval Cat’s Paw Prints and Urine

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Two Pandas Will Return to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Later This Year
One Lucky Influencer Will Get Paid $100K To Swim in Pools in All 50 States This Summer
16-Year-Old Wins Highest Prize of $75,000 in Prestigious Science Fair for Her Work on Biomedical Implants
Mexico City Taqueria Becomes First Taco Stand in the World to Earn a Michelin Star
Billionaire Surprises Grads With $1,000 Each, Encourages Them To Give Half to Charity
Senior Cats Get Their Own Purrfect Retirement Village in the UK

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.