Architecture Firm Builds Organically Shaped Offices in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

Nestled outside of Tulum, Mexico— in the heart of the Mayan jungle—Roth Architecture created an organically shaped office and maker space. Using concrete and palm fiber, the pod-like structures embrace their natural surroundings with curves that hug trees or bring their trunks into the interior. In this way, the office and FabLab form an organic hub for the Azulik City of Arts.

Established by Roth, Azulik City of Arts aims to link ancestral traditions with contemporary hospitality, gastronomy, fashion, architecture, and design. By placing its headquarters in Azulik, the firm is bringing its creative reach to the jungle and leading by example.

In fact, the jungle is a big source of inspiration for the structures. “Both the doors and the windows use patterns and shapes that could be reminiscent of tree leaves or insect wings from the jungle,” shares the firm.

The interiors use the same organic forms as the exteriors, with curved built-in desks and shelving. Inside the FabLab, cutting-edge machinery is easily placed thanks to the structure's varying ceiling heights. Additionally, by situating itself in the heart of the jungle, Roth Architecture is immersing its employees in the very nature that will inspire their creativity.

Founded by self-taught architect Eduardo “Roth” Neira, Roth Architecture prides itself on creating designs where nature and its preservation are a priority.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roth Architecture.