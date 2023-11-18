Home / Architecture

Architecture Firm Builds Organically Shaped Offices in the Heart of the Mayan Jungle

By Jessica Stewart on November 18, 2023
AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture

Nestled outside of Tulum, Mexico— in the heart of the Mayan jungle—Roth Architecture created an organically shaped office and maker space. Using concrete and palm fiber, the pod-like structures embrace their natural surroundings with curves that hug trees or bring their trunks into the interior. In this way, the office and FabLab form an organic hub for the Azulik City of Arts.

Established by Roth, Azulik City of Arts aims to link ancestral traditions with contemporary hospitality, gastronomy, fashion, architecture, and design. By placing its headquarters in Azulik, the firm is bringing its creative reach to the jungle and leading by example.

In fact, the jungle is a big source of inspiration for the structures. “Both the doors and the windows use patterns and shapes that could be reminiscent of tree leaves or insect wings from the jungle,” shares the firm.

The interiors use the same organic forms as the exteriors, with curved built-in desks and shelving. Inside the FabLab, cutting-edge machinery is easily placed thanks to the structure's varying ceiling heights. Additionally, by situating itself in the heart of the jungle, Roth Architecture is immersing its employees in the very nature that will inspire their creativity.

Founded by self-taught architect Eduardo “Roth” Neira, Roth Architecture prides itself on creating designs where nature and its preservation are a priority.

Roth Architecture has built its offices and creative workshop in the heart of the Mayan jungle.

AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture Interior of Fab Lab Outside Tulum at Azulik City of Arts AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture

Located outside of Tulum, Mexico, the designs are inspired by organic forms.

Roth Architecture Inspiration Drawing of Fab Lab at Azulik City of Arts Interior of Fab Lab Outside Tulum at Azulik City of Arts AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture

These structures are nestled within the Azulik City of Arts, which is founded by Roth.

AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture AZULIK City of Arts Fab Lab in Tulum by Roth Architecture

Roth Architecture: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Roth Architecture.

